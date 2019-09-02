GoldSilver Ratio Squares Up To Key Support

The gold/silver ratio has rolled over once more. Whilst we can see it headed for the mid-70’s, a few technical indications point towards a pause first.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 3, 2019 12:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The gold/silver ratio has rolled over once more. Whilst we can see it headed for the mid-70’s, a few technical indications point towards a pause first.


In percentage terms, we had suggested it could reach the mid 70’s if we’re to see a similar retracement to the one seen in 2016, and momentum during this decline suggests it’s giving it a good go. The leg down from 89.85 is of similar velocity and depth the fall from 93.46, and both have been relatively straight lines to denote how silver has clearly had the edge. However, given technical levels on the ratio and silver, we suspect the ratio’s decline is due a pause before its next decline.

XAU/XAG has stalled at a bullish trendline generated from the March 2017 low, although it could be argued the more reliable trendline is the one generated from the July 2016 (at the end of its last, deep correction). Even so, volatility is beginning to subside which leaves the potential for the ratio to consolidate or (better still) retrace.

If the ratio falls further, there’s a decent zone of support around the 80.89-81.55 lows, which also coincides with the July 2016 trendline, and it’s possible we may see a more credible reaction there. However, a break beneath 80.89 suggests prices are on track to drop to the mid-70’s (and possibly further if the long-term chart is anything to go by).


Finishing up on silver, it’s reached out initial target and stalled around the 18.56 highs, after breaking out of a basing pattern. Whilst the reward to risk potential appears undesirable on the daily chart, around current levels, it does also points an increased likelihood gold may outperform silver over the near-tern, to allow the ratio to retrace. From here we’re looking for any consolidation (at a minimum) but also for prices to retrace, build a new higher and form a base, before getting overly bullish again.

Related analysis:
The Gold/Silver Ratio Could Pay Handsomely In Silver
Gold correction likely


Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.