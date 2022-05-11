Golds rebound despite CPI beat is impressive

So, has gold bottomed out, or this another false hope for the bulls?

There was an interesting reaction to the US CPI report earlier, which came out stronger than expected as food prices soared the most in 40 years. The dollar initially rallied but then slumped, while stocks did the opposite, suggesting that investors are attempting to find out whether the Fed’s rate hikes are now priced in. Interestingly, too, gold was able to hold its own well despite the stronger-than-expected CPI print and the latest rise in bond yields.

We all know why gold has been struggling recently: (1) Strong dollar, (2) rising bond yields (making this non-interest-bearing commodity less appealing for yield seekers) and (3) it costs money to store the metal.

But prices have now gotten quite “cheap” sub $1850 an announce. Gold is appearing more attractive at these levels again, especially when you consider the recent crypto carnage, falling purchasing power of fiat currencies amid rising levels of inflation and the ongoing stock market volatility.

In fact, when you measure gold against some of the other currencies, it hasn’t done too badly. At last check a couple of days ago, the price of gold in euros was up around 10% year-to-date and even higher in pound (+11%) and yen (+16%) terms. Even against the dollar, it is still hanging in the positive territory year-to-date. So, the fact that it has been able to withstand the dollar’s impressive rally to some degree, goes to show that there must be at least some demand for gold from those seeking to protect their wealth being eroded by inflation and from holding fiat currencies.

For this reason, I remain cautiously optimistic on the long-term outlook for the precious metal. With the US dollar now apparently fatigued, it is possible that the precious metal could stage a strong rally from here – especially if the bond market rout stops.

Interestingly gold has managed to find support around a technically-friendly area circa $1835:

 

GOLD chart

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

This is where the 200-day average converges with a bullish trend. If it can manage to build a base around here and break a few resistance levels, then surely it will catch the attention of the bulls who are waiting on the side lines. However, if the trend breaks then the wait will have to continue.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.