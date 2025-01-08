Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls

While I suspect gold is in for another good year, the gains seen so far in January wreak of a false initial move to my eyes. And with NFP potentially knocking out decent figures, I’m on the hunt for a swing high.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:57 PM
gold_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Fundamentally and technically, gold appears to be a much-loved asset. And one that seems more likely than not to outperform as the year progresses due to safe-haven flows, inflation hedges and bouts of geopolitical tensions or of course trade wars. But I also doubt the correction from its record high is done yet, even if investors are on the sideline waiting to scoop up a discount. So in a nutshell, I am bullish on the weekly charts and waiting to get bearish on the daily.

 

 

Gold futures (GC) market positioning – COT report

  • Traders remains heavily net-long but not at a sentiment extreme
  • Net-long exposure has been retracing lower from a sentiment extreme over the past four months
  • Speculative volumes (large specs and managed funds combined) has fallen -31% since its late-September peak

 

20250109cotGold

 

Together this suggests that gold remains in demand among futures traders, but we’re witnessing a rethink after a strong bullish run. The fact that both longs and shorts are also trending lower shows a lack of conviction in either direction for now, which makes sense if they’re booking profits at previously frothy levels.

 

And as the bullish trend remains intact on the weekly chart by a wide margin, I doubt we’re in for a particularly deep pullback. And that dips may be more likely to be bought by investors looking for any sort of discount as the year progresses.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

Gold technical analysis (weekly and daily chart):

A closer look at the weekly chart shows prices holding above the 20-week SMA, which is beginning to flatten out due to the correct. A potential pennant / small triangle forming, although I am also on guard for an initial downside break given the reduction of speculative volumes and lack of any sizeable correction during its rally from the September low.

 

Weekly volumes are low, but that is to be expected this time of the year. On-balance volume is confirming the trend higher overall, but that doesn’t mean we cannot get a bit more of a pullback before buyers step back in.

20250109goldW1D1

 

The daily chart shows prices drifting higher alongside volumes. It looks like it wants to reach for 2700, but note resistance around 2710 (weekly VPOC) and 2720 (false break and reversal of engulfing candle). If the anticipated swing high forms around 2710, focus shifts to 26000 near the December low. A break of which brings the November low into view for bears.

 

For now, gold is stuck in a 'start-of-year' chop-fest as we await full liquidity to return and a fresh catalyst to arrive. And Friday's nonfarm payroll report is a top contender. Which I suspect runs the risk of pumping out another set of strong figures and keeping rate-cut bets and check and gold gains capped for now.  

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

 

Gold technical analysis (1-hour chart):

Wednesday’s high met resistance at the weekly R1 pivot (2687.6) before forming a prominent bearish engulfing candle. I suspect prices will take another dip lower today in Asia before prices drift higher as we head towards NFP.

 

A break above 2690 seems likely to trigger a move to 2700 given the liquidity gap in this area, but I’d be dubious of a sustained break above it give the weekly VPOC (volume price of control) around 2710 and weekly R2 at 2720.

 

Ultimately, I am suspicious of gains from here over the near term and will be seeking evidence of a swing high to form, and prices move lower on the daily timeframe as the month develops.

 

Take note that liquidity will be lower on Thursday due to the mourning of former US President Jimmy Carter. While some markets will be closing early, metals futures will trade their regular hours.

20250109goldH1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas APAC session Gold Asian Open Metals

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Weakness Brings January Opening Range in Focus
Yesterday 08:25 PM
USD/CAD Update: The Canadian Dollar Remains Weak Amid Political Uncertainty
Yesterday 08:07 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
Yesterday 07:48 PM
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Resistance
Yesterday 06:25 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (DEC 2024)
Yesterday 05:30 PM
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 04:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
EUR/USD Weakness Brings January Opening Range in Focus
By:
David Song
Yesterday 08:25 PM
    Australian flag
    Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:48 PM
      Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 06:25 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 04:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.