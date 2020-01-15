Goldman Sachs Drops As Profits Slump 24

Goldman Sachs is trading 1.7% lower in pre-market trading as investors digest a mixed set of results.

EPS -24% to $4.69 vs $5.20 exp.

Revenue +23% to $9.96 billion vs $8.601 billion

Investment banking revenue dropped 6% to $2.06 billion

Fixed income trading jumped 63% to $1.77 billion.

Equity trading climbed 12% to $1.71 billion.



Goldman Sachs beat expectations on revenue, but quarterly profits were stung by a $1.1 billion litigation charge. This is the second straight quarter in which Goldman Sachs missed expectations. The bank has not said what the legal provisions related to but are most likely related to the final negotiations over 1MDB money laundering and bribery scandal.

Goldman Sachs results are in stark contrast to peer JP Morgan chase which posted record profits not only for the quarter but also for the year 2019.





Whilst the fixed income revenue at GS was a standout performer, investment banking was the worst performing division, dropping 6% year on year compared to a 6% increase at JP Morgan Chase.





Goldman’s is trying to diversify by launching a credit card, building a retail brokerage and commercial banking arm. As is common with new initiatives it is losing money so far. $1.3 billion has been invested into its consumer efforts, which are right now nothing more than a drag on profit. Going forwards the plan is Goldman Sachs will be more diversified and better able to weather tough conditions.





The results will pile pressure on David Solomon ahead of Goldman Sachs first ever investors day, due to be held in 2 weeks. Here David Solomon will need to convince investors that he and his team have found a way to improve returns at Goldman Sachs.





Chart thoughts

Goldman Sachs rallied 37% across the previous year, reaching an all time high $248.49 in the previous session. Whist the share price has dropped away from the high, trading 1% lower, it remains firmly above its 50, 100 and 200 sma. It has now fallen out of over bought territory on the RSI.





Immediate resistance can be seen at 248.49 high previous session. Meanwhile a break below $232 could open the door to further losses.



