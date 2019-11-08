Goldman Sachs a laggard is breaking out finally

Goldman Sachs bullish breakout from 3-month range.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 8, 2019 4:41 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Goldman Sachs (GS)



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 220.35

Pivot (key support): 207.80

Resistances: 238.20 & 245.00

Next supports: 179.90 & 160.05

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bullish bias above 207.80 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential upleg to target the next resistances at 238.20 follow by 245.00 next.

However, a break with a daily close below 207.80 invalidates the bullish scenario for another round of corrective decline sequence within its long-term secular uptrend phase in place since Nov 2008 low for a drop towards the next support at 179.90 (the swing low area of 03 Jun 2019 & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 26 Dec 2018 low to 07 Nov 2019 high).

Key elements

  • GS has staged a bullish breakout yesterday, 08 Nov from a 3-month sideways range configuration in place since 24 Jul 2019 high with a relatively high-volume reading.
  • The weekly & daily RSI oscillators have continued to evolve in positive configurations which suggest medium-term upside medium remains intact.
  • The significant medium-term resistance zone of 238.20/245.00 is defined by a swing high area of 14 May/28 Aug 2018, a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster and the upper boundary of a major ascending channel from 26 Dec 2018 low).
  • Relative strength analysis from the ratio charts of GS against the market (S&P 500) and its sector (Financials) are showing “bottoming” formations. These observations suggest an impending potential outperformance of GS after underperforming both the S&P 500 and Financials sector for almost 10 months.

Charts are from eSignal 


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.