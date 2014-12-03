goldman downgrades singapore manufacturing activity slows from october 81642014

Singapore stocks end higher on hopes of a turnaround in oil prices


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2014 9:50 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) downgraded the Singapore stock market to “Underweight”, citing muted or lower earnings in its banking, energy and real estate sectors due to macroeconomic headwinds, according to The Business Times.

However, Singapore stocks ended higher yesterday as the relentless slide in oil prices appeared to pause. Research house Capital Economics said "a degree of calm was returning to the markets" after a free-fall that saw both the Brent and WTIC crude contracts plunge to five-year lows. The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 16.68 points higher or +0.50 per cent to 3,322.32, taking the year-to-date gains to 4.97 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.30 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained 0.17 per cent.

Amongst the FTSE sector indices, the FTSE ST Consumer Goods, Telecommunications and Catalist indices were the top three gainers adding 1.49 per cent, 1.33 per cent and 1.13 per cent respectively. The FTSE ST Technology, Healthcare and Utilities were the biggest losers, down 2.02 per cent, 1.76 per cent and 0.84 per cent respectively.

The SGX announced that the securities market will open today for continuous trading at 12:30 pm with the pre-open routine scheduled to open at noon. The exchange will be open for trade until 5:00 pm and close as usual. The exchange attributed the delayed opening today to a software defect and said this will "enable member firms to complete client position reconciliations and rectify any errors in the end-of-day processing for Dec 1 on the securities client-accounting system hosted by SGX on behalf of member firms," according to Channel News Asia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 20th International Oil and Gas Industry Conference and Exhibition, Mr S Iswaran, Singapore’s Second Minister (Trade and Industry) said the long term outlook for the oil and gas industry remained positive, despite recent volatility in prices. “Strong economic fundamentals in the Asia-Pacific, together with its rapid population growth and economic development, will continue to drive energy demand and, thus, expenditure on exploration and production (E&P) activities,” said Mr Iswaran, reported by TODAY.

Though Singapore has been grappling with disinflation, defined as a slowdown in the rate of increase in the price of goods and services, analysts say this should not be mistaken for deflation - a decrease in the general price of goods and services - an emerging global worry following the crash in oil prices and slowing economic growth. ''Fleeting negative headline CPI prints from the supply-side must not be confused with demand-side deflation,'' said Mizuho Bank economist Vishnu Varathan, quoted by The Business Times. Analysts estimate that the island economy will report its first negative monthly inflation in five years when it reports data on the November CPI.

Singapore reported disappointing manufacturing data for November. Its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), an indicator of manufacturing activity, came in at 51.8 last month, 0.1 point below the October reading. However, a reading above 50 does indicate growth in manufacturing activity.

TODAY reported that Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC had struck a deal to acquire the industrial real estate arm of American investment giant Blackstone Group for US$8.1 billion (SG$10.6 billion). “GIC confirms the investment in IndCor,” a company spokesperson said in response to a query from TODAY.

Economic Calendar

