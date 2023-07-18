Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:00 PM
Research
Gold rose more than 1% to reach its highest level since early June, lifted by falling bond yields. The metal was testing a key resistance level after today’s weaker US retail sales and manufacturing data helped to reinforce expectations that July could mark the last Fed rate hike in this cycle, following weaker inflation figures last week. Falling yields are also helping to keep the USD/JPY outlook finely balanced, with the pair testing a key technical level around 138.00 ahead of a busy week of monetary policy decisions next week from the Fed, ECB and BoJ.

Dollar mixed as retail sales and industrial production miss expectations

The US dollar was all over the place in a quiet trade this morning, rising against antipodean currencies and falling against the likes of the euro, pound and yen. After the weaker retail sales and manufacturing production data, we saw the greenback weaken against currencies it was outperforming against earlier.

Retail sales grew less than expected in June, up 0.2% on both the headline and core fronts. Expectations were for gains of 0.5 and 0.4 percent respectively. With industrial production also falling 0.5% month-on-month, and inflation showing encouraging signs last week, the Federal Reserve is now expected to hike interest rates just one final time before going on a pause.

The question is whether the US dollar will fall significantly further ahead of that rate decision following its big falls last week. If it doesn’t then the USD/JPY could cling onto this key support area until the FOMC day:

usd/jpy outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

USD/JPY outlook: Will BoJ tweak yield curve control policy again?

Meanwhile there’s speculation the Bank of Japan could adjust its yield curve control policy further next week after comments from deputy governor Shinichi Uchida. The BoJ intervenes by holding down yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds within 0.5% above or below zero, in an effort to sustainably achieve 2% inflation. The BoJ introduced that policy 7 years ago and since March 2021 it has amended it twice -- widening the band to 0.25% either side of zero, before doubling it in December 2022 to 0.5% as other global central banks tightened their policies aggressively. But now that most other banks are at or near the peak in terms of interest rates, any policy adjustments from the BoJ will be viewed as the steppingstone to policy normalisation.

However, the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Tuesday said there was still some distance to sustainably and stably achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target. In other words, the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy will be with us for a long time still.

Therefore, while the short-term USD/JPY outlook is uncertain, the long-term direction is still to the upside as the BoJ will not be in a rush to normalise policy.

In the short-term, the USD/JPY could be heading down to 135.00 if key support range around 137.00 to 138.00 breaks down. Here, we have prior support and resistance converge with the bullish trend line and the 200-day average. However, if support holds firm, then a move back to 140.00 would be the first objective for the bulls.

 

Gold outlook: Metal arrives at key level

The recent gains for gold have been triggered by the US dollar falling sharply last week amid expectations that the Federal Reserve is close to reaching the end of its rate hiking cycle, after both CPI and PPI measures of inflation came in weaker than expected. Today’s weaker retail sales and industrial production data further fuelled those expectations, causing yields to fall, which in turn helped to support low- and zero-yielding assets, like gold and silver.

Gold has now reached a key technical area around $1980/85, where it had previously found support and resistance. The bulls will need to see gold clear this level on a closing basis if they want to see $2K+ again.

Gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The gold outlook could brighten further if the Fed signals a pause next week.

 

What to look out for the rest of the week

 

The start of this week has been very quiet after a more volatile-than-usual start to the summer months. The lack of major top-tier news from the US and Europe means traders are largely sitting on their hands, especially with the Fed also entering a blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting. Still, we have a handful of potentially market-moving data to look forward to this week. CPI reports from New Zealand and the UK will be released on Wednesday, while Australian jobs report will be monitored closely by those speculating on the AUD on Thursday. From the US, we will have housing starts and permits on Wednesday, followed by jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing index and existing home sales on Thursday. But with much bigger events taking place next week, don’t expect any wild swings on the back of these figures.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.