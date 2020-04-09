Gold Tracking Toward Its Highest Close in 7 Years Can We Break 1700

The yellow metal is poised to close at its highest level in more than 7 years just below the $1700 level...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 9, 2020 3:16 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Gold Tracking Toward Its Highest Close in 7+ Years – Can We Break $1700?

Amidst the profound disruptions wrought by the global COVID-19 pandemic, it’s reassuring to see an example of a market reaction that “makes sense.”

That brings us to this morning’s Federal Reserve announcement of an unprecedented new program to provide $2.3 trillion in new loans, including purchases of investment-grade and high-yield bonds in the secondary market. In the words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, “The Fed’s role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible.” Whether or not you agree with the latest expansion of the Fed’s stimulus measures, it’s clear that the program injects a massive new dose of liquidity into the economy, and under those circumstances, you would expect so-called “hard assets” like gold to rally, all else equal.

Thankfully for our collective sanity as market participants, that’s exactly what we’re seeing: the yellow metal is poised to close at its highest level in more than 7 years just below the $1700 level. Traders are coming to the realization that US and global policymakers will do whatever it takes to promote economic growth, raising the probability of future inflationary pressures, the exact environment that has historically benefited gold:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Technically speaking, a close above $1700 would confirm a bullish breakout and clear the way for a potential continuation toward the 2011/2012 highs in the $1800 area, followed by the all-time record higher near 1900. This short-term bullish bias may be called into question on a break below yesterday’s low near $1640, but as long as that short-term low holds, bulls will maintain the upper hand.


Related tags: Gold Fed Inflation

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
Today 04:49 AM
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:17 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Gold analysis: Metals down, oil up and US stocks hit fresh highs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 22, 2024 04:00 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 17, 2024 04:29 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 15, 2024 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.