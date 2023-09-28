Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:45 AM
3 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has a reputation of being of an inflation hedge and haven in uncertain times. But in an era where soaring bonds yields are not being driven by inflation concerns, at least according to what market-based measures are suggesting, it’s lack of yield makes it vulnerable when other haven assets – such as US Treasuries – are offering significantly higher returns. Throw in rapidly strengthening US dollar and it’s a toxic mix for bullion.

 breakevens sep 28 2

Source: Refinitiv

Gold succumbs to macro headwinds

Having managed to resist the stiffening macro headwinds for much of the past few months, gold finally succumbed this week, breaking below August’s nadir to the lowest level since March, triggering a death cross of the 50 and 200-day moving averages in the process.

Looking at the daily, gold finds itself teetering on channel support ahead of key economic data on both sides of the Atlantic, threatening to breakdown to the mid-$1850 region or lower. While it looks terrible, gold bulls it may be given a stay of execution on Thursday, helped by probable profit-taking in long USD and short US Treasury positions before US inflation data is released Friday.

While European CPI will also be released, the ECB has made near-term economic data largely redundant by suggesting in September that it has tightened monetary policy sufficiently to bring inflation back to target.

Upcoming data provides optionality for gold trades  

Unless you’re willing to speculate that gold may see a decent short-covering bounce, it may pay to wait to see the US data for a stronger signal as to which direction bullion may trend next. Channel support is currently located at $1874. A break of that would likely see a move towards $1858, the level it tested before breaking connivingly in March this year. The obvious downside target beyond there would be 2023 low of $1805 struck in February.

Should the US data undershoot expectations, which is a growing possibility given how rampant hawkish expectation have become, it would likely push the USD and bond yields lower. In turn, that should allow gold to perk up, potentially leading to a test of $1900 and perhaps even the 50-day MA which it has respected in the past.

If channel support holds on Thursday, a stop can be located either below or above for protection, depending on which way prices react to the data.

 gold sep 28

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Commodities USD Bonds

Latest market news

View more
What is the VIX index? How to use the volatility index in your trades
Today 10:34 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:01 AM
EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
Today 06:08 AM
EUR/USD: Inflation data creates make-or-break moment for common currency
Yesterday 11:47 PM
AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq and S&P 500 slump continues, Oil hits year highs
Yesterday 04:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:50 AM
    gold_03
    Gold remains at the mercy of USD and bond yields: Asian Open – 27/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 26, 2023 10:48 PM
      gold_03
      Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 21, 2023 05:01 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, DXY and Gold in focus - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 19, 2023 11:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.