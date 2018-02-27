Gold suffers double whammy

Poweell's comments were hawkish and so they caused a sharp sell-off in Treasuries, which pushed the benchmark 10-year bond yield back above 2.9%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2018 1:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today all eyes were on the new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who was testifying for the first time since taking charge. Markets were watching to see if Mr Powell would suggest if there will be more rate hikes than the expected three this year. While he shied away from giving anything specific, he did point out that “each of us is going to be taking the developments since the December meeting into account and writing down our new rate paths as we go into the meeting.” He added that his personal outlook on the economy had strengthened since December and that he saw inflation was advancing towards the bank’s 2% target. His comments were hawkish and so they caused a sharp sell-off in Treasuries, which pushed the benchmark 10-year bond yield back above 2.9%. As a result, the dollar rallied sharply and noninterest-bearing commodities like gold and silver tanked. Stocks also eased back although their losses were contained.

Could a potential stock market correction save gold?

There has been some suggestions that despite the rising yields and the rebounding dollar that gold will be able to find demand amid concerns over a stock market crash. We don’t entirely agree with this argument. While I think that the stock markets are severally overvalued and soon or later we will see a nasty correction, the bullish exuberance and – dare I say – irrationality could last several further months before that happens. When it does finally happen, this could provide some support for safe haven gold. However, with yields elevated and the dollar on the verge of a potential comeback, there are good reasons why some investors would think twice about holding paper gold as a hedge against a stock market drop. Indeed, there may be better hedges in the form of options for stock market participants.

Gold’s sell-off further damages technical outlook for bulls

As we have been pointing out in recent days, the metal’s inability to hold above the 2017 high of $1357 has made us rather cautious even if other technical indicators point to an eventual breakout. As gold is still residing above the 200-day moving average, which is also pointing higher, this objectively tells us that the long-term trend is indeed bullish. However, it is just that we don’t like the price action around last year’s high from a bulls’ point of view. In fact, the bears would point to the failed breakout attempts as signs that the trend is turning lower, with Friday’s bearish engulfing candle providing some confirmation. If that wasn’t enough, today breakdown further bolsters the bears’ case.

At the time of this writing, gold was trading around $1315, so it was below both the 50-day average ($1323) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level ($1316.5). If the selling pressure persists, then the metal’s next stop could be around $1300 given that there’s nothing significant in terms of support apart from that pivotal long-term psychotically hurdle. Below $1300, the next potential support is at $1286. This level marks the confluence of the 61.8% Fibonacci level with the 200-day moving average. On the upside, resistance comes in at $1321/2, followed by $1327 and then $1345. These levels were the old support levels, so they could turn into resistance. If these levels fail to hold gold down then it will be very likely that gold will go on to take out that $1357 at the fourth time of asking. But we will cross that bridge when and if – a big if – we come to it.


Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Yesterday 05:29 PM
GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 04:50 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
By:
David Song
January 9, 2025 08:00 PM
    gold_05
    Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
      gold_05
      Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 8, 2025 02:07 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.