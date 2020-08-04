Gold soars and stands above the 2000

Yesterday, spot gold jumped 2.1% with a close price at $2.019, breaking above the psychological level at $2,000 and hitting the all time high. Investors continue to support gold on the uncertainty of economic and geopolitical risk.

August 5, 2020 12:41 AM
Spot Gold Soars and Stands Above $2,000

In fact, investors continue to wait for the result of the negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on new coronavirus relief measures.

The gold holding of global gold-backed ETF rose to 3,365.6 tons on Monday, up 30.5% this year, according to Bloomberg. The ETF's holding is being the second of the world, surpassing Germany's holding. 

Recently, investment bank Goldman Sachs raised the 12-month price forecast of gold from $2,000 to $2,300 on weaker U.S. dollar, rising geopolitical tensions and the U.S. domestic and social uncertainty.


Gold (Short Term): Further upside expected


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

On a daily chart, spot gold continues to shoot up after taking a breath for around 1-week. 

The relative strength index stayed around its overbought level at 80, suggesting the extreme upside momentum for the prices.

The nearest support level is located at $1,935 (the low of consolidation area), while the resistance levels would be located at $2,070 and $2,130.

Gold (Intraday): Bullish bias above $1,980


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

On a 1-hour chart, spot gold confirmed a breakout of the ascending triangle, suggesting the resumption of the recent bullish trend.

Currently, the prices posted a pullback after running up to $2,031, but the prices remain supported by both rising 20-period and 50-period moving averages.

Hence, as long as the support level at $1,980 (around the neckline of ascending triangle) is not broken, spot gold should bring a retest of the previous high at $2,031 before rising to the second resistance level at $2,070.
