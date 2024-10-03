Gold, silver risks evenly balanced as reflation hopes counteract US dollar strength

Gold and silver are coiling up beneath the recent highs. While convention suggests breakout risks are on the upside, the threat of a large-scale reduction in Fed rate cut bets looms large, placing emphasis on incoming US payrolls, ISM services data to drive direction.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 3, 2024 6:22 AM
100USD_buildings
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold and silver are coiling near recent highs
  • Both are finding tailwinds from reflation hopes, lower USD and bond yields
  • US payrolls, ISM services key events for near-term outlook

Gold and silver are coiling up beneath the recent highs. While convention suggests breakout risks are to the topside, the threat of a large-scale reduction in Fed rate cut bets looms large, placing emphasis on incoming US payrolls, ISM services data to drive direction. 

Gold, silver enjoying reflationary backdrop

From a fundamental perspective, gold and silver continue benefit from broader macroeconomic conditions, displaying strong inverse correlations with 2024 Fed rate cut pricing and a lesser inverse relationship with the US dollar index over the past month.

The reflationary environment is also providing tailwinds with strong positive relationships with the shape of the US 2s10s Treasury curve, along with a lesser correlation with US 10-year yields which have been pushing higher.

Gold and silver have often been moving in same direction as other long-duration assets with perceived scarcity value, such as bitcoin futures and US tech stocks.

gold silver correlations Oct 3 2024

The readthrough for gold and silver is that as long as expectations for large-scale Fed rate cuts helps feed optimism towards the global economic outlook, the path of least resistance for both likely remains higher. However, if markets are forced to pare rate cut pricing meaningfully, or we see escalating global recession risks, it may create renewed headwinds given the implications for demand.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Gold coiling as bullish momentum wanes

Gold Oct 3 2024

Looking at gold on the daily timeframe, you can see the price coiling in a bull flag pattern, pointing to the potential for another leg higher should convention stick to script. However, RSI (14) is trending lower. MACD also looks heavy, suggesting it may soon confirm a potential turning point for momentum.

I’ve been impressed that gold has been able to withstand the latest bout of US dollar strength, but I wonder whether that can continue should markets be forced to pare still bloated Fed rate cut bets.

With signs that US economic exceptionalism may be returning, any signs of strength in upcoming US payrolls, ISM services and initial jobless claims data could create some challenges for gold bulls. The opposite would apply if weak, of course.

Those considering shorts have a number of options available to them, including selling now with a tight stop above pennant resistance for protection. Targets include pennant support around $2631 and horizontal support at $2625.80.

Those willing to wait could see whether the price can break below pennant support, providing the opportunity to sell with a stop above the level for protection. To make that trade work, you’d need to see $2625.80 give way, allowing for a potential flush towards $2600.

For those considering longs, you could buy a potential break of pennant resistance, allowing for a stop to be placed below targeting a return to the record high of $2685. Alternatively, if we were to see a retracement and bounce from pennant support, you could set longs with a stop below the level for protection. Targets include pennant resistance and the record high.

Silver risks skewing lower?

Silver Oct 3 2024

Silver also sits in something resembling a bull pennant, coiling up within an uptrend that began in mid-September. Like gold, RSI (14) is trending lower with MACD looking like it may soon confirm the bearish signal on momentum, suggesting that if we do see a meaningful break, it could be to the downside despite convention suggesting otherwise.

If we do see pennant support break, traders could sell with a stop above for protection. Some buying may be encountered below $31, making that important if the trade initially works in your favour. If that’s overcome, $30.157 acted as a magnet for the price earlier this year on multiple occasions.

Alternatively, if the price were to break pennant resistance, one option would be to buy with a stop beneath the level for protection. The former high of $32.50 would be the initial target with the current high of $32.70 the next after that.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Gold Silver

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.