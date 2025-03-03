Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Bullish Rebound in Play After February Selloff

Gold and silver are bouncing back after February’s rout, with technicals hinting at a momentum shift. With risk assets calling the shots, will bulls take charge, or is this just a bull trap?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:06 AM
trading floor
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold, silver rebounding after breaking key support
  • Risk assets overriding traditional drivers
  • Gold in a falling wedge, eyeing a topside break
  • Silver’s hammer candle signals potential upside shift

Summary

Both gold and silver had a rough end to February, falling sharply after breaking technical support. However, Friday’s price action was far more reassuring for the bulls, hinting the bearish break may have already run its course. With precious metals tracking risk assets over the past fortnight, speculative market moves may be more influential than traditional drivers like the U.S. dollar and bond yields this week.

Gold, Silver Riding Retail Wave?

Gold silver correlations Mar 3 2025

Source: TradingView

Gold and silver showed little fundamental relationship with anything from the rates and FX universe in the second half of February. That’s evident in the correlation coefficients above with the U.S. dollar index (green), U.S. 10-year Treasury yields (yellow), and U.S. 10-year real Treasury yields (blue) over the past 10 days. While their correlation with the latter two has been strong, it’s the exact opposite of what you’d normally expect from non-yielding assets.

Instead of reacting to traditional drivers, their stronger relationship with assets like Bitcoin and Nasdaq futures suggests they’ve been trading more like momentum-driven markets often favoured by retail investors, rather than safe-haven or cyclical plays. While there’s no guarantee that will continue, it’s a consideration when assessing potential setups in the near term.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Gold: Countertrend Pullback Ripe for Reversal?

Gold Mar 3 2025

Source: TradingView

Gold is sitting in a falling wedge after last week’s rout, hinting at a potential topside break and a resumption of the broader bullish trend. The bounce from support at $2834.30 on Friday, coupled with RSI (14) breaking its downtrend earlier Monday, adds to the risk of such a move.

$2880 is a key level, given how much work gold did either side of it in February. A push above would confirm a bullish wedge breakout, bringing minor resistance at $2920 and the record high of $2956.20 into play. Below $2880, support may be found at $2834.30 and again at $2790.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in 2025

Silver Bounce Boosts Bulls

Silver Mar 3 2025

Source: TradingView

Silver’s bearish wedge breakout may have run its course, with Friday’s rebound from key support at $31.00—where the 50DMA and former resistance converge—suggesting a shift in direction. While MACD hasn’t confirmed it yet, RSI (14) breaking its week-long downtrend hints at improving momentum.

With price action firming and Friday’s hammer candle flashing a bullish signal, the near-term bias has tilted higher. That case strengthens further if silver extends gains on Monday, completing a morning star pattern.

A quick glance at the chart shows silver’s tendency to gravitate toward big and half-big figures, putting $31.50, $32, $32.50, and $33 on the radar for those considering longs. Aside from the first, they screen as potential targets depending on risk tolerance. A stop beneath $31 would offer protection against reversal.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Gold Silver Precious metals

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: Bullish exposure to yen hits record high - COT report
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD Forecast: AU GDP, US PMIs and NFP on tap
Today 12:20 AM
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Risks Wild Swings as Geopolitics, Trump Tariffs, and Key Data Collide
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
Yesterday 10:22 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Ukraine Tensions, Trade Wars, and NFPs
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Halts Eight-Week Rally
Yesterday 06:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

trading floor
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Bullish Rebound in Play After February Selloff
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:06 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD Forecast: AU GDP, US PMIs and NFP on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 12:20 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Risks Wild Swings as Geopolitics, Trump Tariffs, and Key Data Collide
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:17 AM
        japan_02
        USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 10:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.