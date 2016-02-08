gold shines at new seven month high on sharp plunge in equities 1796582016

The further plunge in global equity markets that has marked the beginning of this new trading week has understandably helped to prop up certain assets […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 8, 2016 6:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The further plunge in global equity markets that has marked the beginning of this new trading week has understandably helped to prop up certain assets that are considered safer alternatives to volatile stocks. These “safe haven” instruments include the Japanese yen and gold.

In the case of gold, this persistent volatility in equities has been joined by a recent drop in the value of the US dollar along with lowered expectations of further Fed rate hikes this year, all of which have helped to prop up the price of gold. This price movement is partly due to the fact that gold is denominated in US dollars, so an inverse correlation exists between the precious metal and the dollar. Additionally, if interest rates do not continue to rise in the US, there will be less of a reason for investors to abandon gold, which is a non-interest-paying asset.

From a technical perspective, the price of gold for the past three months has formed a rounded bottoming pattern with its lowest points just under the key $1050 support area. After those lows were reached in December, gold has risen rather erratically, but began to accelerate in a sharp incline in late January.

Since then, price action has climbed above several key resistance levels and factors, including the $1100 level, the 200-day moving average, the $1140 level, and most recently, $1170. Monday has seen a further rise to re-test and then tentatively break out above the resistance imposed by October’s $1191-area peak, resulting in a new seven-month high.

Technically, this breakout is highly significant and underscores the strong bullish momentum that is currently driving the price of gold. With continued stock market volatility along with dollar weakness due to low rate hike expectations, the next major upside target for gold currently resides around the $1225-1230 resistance area, last reached in May of 2015. Above that, on any further upside momentum, is the major $1250 resistance objective.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.