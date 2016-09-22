gold rises to critical level on lower for longer policy signals 1831552016

The price of gold extended its rebound modestly on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve provided some key signals on Wednesday that, despite a considerable […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2016 9:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The price of gold extended its rebound modestly on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve provided some key signals on Wednesday that, despite a considerable probability of one Fed rate hike by the end of this year, the pace of any further rate hikes going forward will likely be even slower and more gradual than previously forecast.

The Fed’s newly-updated September “dot plot”, which was revealed on Wednesday, is used to describe Fed officials’ current projections for interest rates by the end of the year, in the next few years, and in the longer run. While the pace of projected interest rate increases as shown on June’s dot plot was already seen to be gradual, September’s forward projections were, on balance, substantially even more gradual over all time frames. While Wednesday’s FOMC statement and press conference may have been seen by some to skew towards the hawkish side, especially with the statement’s verbiage that “the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened,” the increasingly dovish-leaning dot plot made a strong case for a “lower-for-longer” interest rate outlook.

One of the chief beneficiaries of such an outlook is gold, a non-interest-bearing asset whose shine is generally tarnished when yields are higher. Despite the fact that the Fed currently appears fairly likely to raise interest rates in December, even if partly just to help salvage its damaged credibility, the increasingly dovish outlook for projected future rate hikes has helped to prop up gold and depress the US dollar in the aftermath of Wednesday’s FOMC statement.

As a result of this boost for gold, price action has made some clear technical moves. Gold’s rebound after the Fed statement prompted a rise from a major rising trend line that extends back from the $1050-area multi-year lows of late last year. As of Thursday, the rebound has boosted gold up to touch key resistance at a descending trend line that extends back from July’s $1375-area highs. This descending trend line has been tested and respected three times since those highs, and has held strong each time thus far, forming a succession of lower highs in a sustained pullback.

Having just climbed up to hit this trend line once again as of Thursday, the price of gold has reached a critical technical juncture. In the event of any sustained rise that breaks out above the trend line on a continued dovish interest rate environment and weaker US dollar, the next major short-term targets to the upside are at the $1350 and $1375 resistance areas.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.