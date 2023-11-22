Gold’s probe above $2000 may determine its longer-term trajectory

With the US dollar index falling through its 200-day moving average while benchmark US bond yields remain contained, it should come as no surprise that gold has pushed back towards $2000 per ounce over the past few days.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:46 AM
gold_10
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold is back knocking on the door of $2000, a level it has struggled to overcome in recent months
  • Bond yields appear capped near-term, but the USD outlook appears less certain
  • Whichever way gold breaks may determine which trajectory it takes heading into 2024

With the US dollar index falling through its 200-day moving average while benchmark US bond yields remain contained, it should come as no surprise that gold has pushed back towards $2000 per ounce over the past few days. With decent resistance parked just above this level, you could argue that what happens in the near-term could easily dictate how gold fares heading into 2024.

Gold’s two market adversaries have been weakening

When you look at the two main drivers of the gold price – the US dollar and real bond yields – it’s clear the unwind in both this week has benefitted bullion recently. As seen in the chart below, the US dollar index has skidded over 3.5% since the beginning of November, seeing it fall through its 200-day moving average for the first time in over a year.

dxy Nov 22

Source: Refinitiv 

Softer US data is lowering bond yields and dollar

The weakness in the US dollar is partly in response to a softening in US economic data which has led to a softening in tone from Fed officials towards the interest rate outlook, seeing markets move to price in earlier and larger rate cuts in 2024 which has subsequently acted to drag down Treasury yields further out the US interest rate curve.

Here’s Citi’s US economic surprise index showing that while most indicators continue to beat expectations, the proportion is down from levels seen earlier this year.

cit us eco nov 22

Source: Refinitiv

That’s seen the US secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) curve – which is often used as proxy for where the Fed funds rate may sit in the future – move to price in around 100 basis points of rate cuts in 2024.

sofr nov 22

Source: Refinitiv

With US inflation expectations subsiding as price pressures have rolled over, the rally at the front-end of the US yield curve has seen nominal and real US bond yields pare their advance this year, as seen in the chart below of 10-year real yields.

real yields nov 22

Source: Refinitiv 

Yields look contained but the US dollar could be problematic

For a zero-yielding asset priced predominantly in US dollar terms, recent developments in FX and bond markets have been beneficial for gold. But will this placid environment stick around beyond the short-term, potentially allowing the gold price to retest the record highs set earlier this year?

On the bond side of the equation, signs of cooling in the US labour market, combined with a decent 20-year Treasury auction result earlier this week, suggests yields are unlikely to spike aggressively higher in the near-term. Given current stretched short positioning, you could easily argue the path of least resistance remains lower.

But on the dollar side of the equation, the outlook is less clear despite the DXY falling through its 200-day moving average. With euro and Japanese yen hardly sending off bullish vibes when it comes to the macro outlook, the two main weightings in the US dollar index may struggle for upside beyond that already seen. And if the global economy really starts to turn, it may benefit the dollar by spurring capital flows linked to risk aversion.

While geopolitics and black swan events could easily change the picture, it’s the lack of meaningful evidence that dollar weakness will be sustained that hints upside for gold may be hard won from here.

Another failure above $2000 will embolden gold bears

Looking at the daily chart, it may pay to wait for either a break of uptrend support dating back to mid-November or strong horizontal resistance at $2008, rather than pre-empting. After multiple failures above $2000, another would only strengthen the case for a more pronounced pullback beyond that seen earlier this month. Alternatively, if we do see resistance crack, it will naturally get traders thinking about the potential for a push towards and perhaps beyond the prior record highs.

gold nov 22

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Bonds USD Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100: Macro takes the wheel as Nvidia clears high earnings hurdle
Yesterday 11:24 PM
US dollar bears running out of steam? AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Rate cut hopes dashed, Russell 2000 and Nasdaq end recent rally
Yesterday 07:47 PM
Gold analysis: Precious metals climb as yields dip – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX holds at YTD highs ahead of Nvidia Earnings
Yesterday 02:15 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes puts Loonie in sharp focus
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_08
Gold analysis: Precious metals climb as yields dip – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:59 PM
    gold_03
    Gold and silver analysis: Silver looks set to resume rally?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 20, 2023 04:31 PM
      gold_02
      Gold struggling despite softer US dollar ahead of key long-bond auction
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 20, 2023 03:32 AM
        united_states_05
        Gold, USD/JPY: Batter up, bond auctions. It’s your turn to steal the spotlight
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 17, 2023 01:59 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.