Gold Price Rebound Emerges Ahead of the 50-Day SMA

The price of gold may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2644) as it holds above the moving average.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 8, 2024 5:55 PM
gold_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold is on course to weaken for the second consecutive week after showing a limited reaction to the Federal Reserve rate-cut, but bullion may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2644) as it holds above the moving average.

Gold Price Rebound Emerges Ahead of the 50-Day SMA

Keep in mind, the recent drop in the price of gold pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to its lowest level since June, and the oscillator may continue to show the bullish momentum abating should it steadily move towards oversold territory.

 

Nevertheless, bullion may attempt to retrace the decline following the US election as the Federal Reserve delivers a dovish rate-cut in November, and it seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will further unwind its restrictive policy as the central bank moves ‘toward a more neutral stance over time.’

In turn, the Fed may continue to prepare for US households and businesses for lower interest rates as Chairman Jerome Powell insists that ‘in the near term the election will have no effects on our policy decisions,’ and gold may continue to serve as an alternative to fiat-currencies amid the threat of a policy error.

With that said, the price of gold may continue to reflect a bullish trend as it appears to be bouncing ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($2644), but bullion may no longer tracks the positive slope in the moving average if it fails to retain the advance from the monthly low ($2644).

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 11082024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold may extend the decline from the start of the month as it struggles to trade back above the $2700 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) region, with a breach below $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) opening up the October low ($2603).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension) but the price of gold may reestablish the bullish trend from earlier this year should it continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2644).
  • Need a close above the $2700 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) region to bring $2760 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) on the radar, with a breach above the monthly high ($2762) raising the scope for a test of the yearly high ($2790).

Additional Market Outlooks

Monetary vs Fiscal Policy: Implications for FX Markets

USD/CAD Still Holds Below Monthly High Following Dovish Fed Rate Cut

GBP/USD Recovers Ahead of 200-Day SMA amid Hawkish BoE Rate Cut

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable to Looming Fed Rate Cut

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.