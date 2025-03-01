Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test

Gold broke an eight-week streak of gains this week with a strong sell-off from Tuesday into Friday. The question now is whether a deeper pullback can appear after one week of weakness.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:00 PM
Gold trading
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold prices had showed considerable strength since setting a higher-low at the FOMC rate decision in December, and for the eight weeks leading into last week, buyers continued to push.
  • As I had discussed on Monday before the reversal had begun, the $3k level is a major spot and that’s the type of price that could hinder bullish trends. The next four days were aggressively bearish for gold as the metal dropped all the way down for a test of the 2830-2834 support zone.
  • I look at gold in-depth each week during the Tuesday webinar, and you’re welcome to join the next one. Click here for registration information.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Well, the streak is now over for gold. The metal had gained for each week in 2025 until last week’s sell-off, and bears didn’t hold back as it was an aggressive move that priced-in from Tuesday through Friday.

In the Monday article, I had highlighted how the $3k level in spot Gold could be a hindrance for bulls. A similar scenario showed at the $2k handle, with the 2011 high in spot gold printing $80 below a test of that major psychological level. That ended up holding as the high for almost nine full years, until the Covid backdrop in 2020 finally allowed for a test above $2k. But – even then – buyers were unable to leave the level behind, and that held as resistance for the next three-and-a-half years.

As we came into last year, that price was finally starting to gain acceptance from the broader market as it began to show as support. There were just two daily closes for spot gold below the $2k handle, which then catapulted into a 40% rally into the October high.

 

Gold Monthly Chart: The $2k Struggle into $3k Resistance

Screenshot 2025-02-28 161818Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Bull Pennant into Fresh Highs

 

The October high was just $10 inside of $2,800, which can be considered as a psychological level, in its own right. But for the past three weeks it was another rounded number that had held bulls back, and that was the $2,950 level. Bulls shied away from a test there two weeks ago and then finally tested above a week later. And then last week, Monday started with another test above $2,950 before bulls ultimately pulled away which allowed for that larger pullback to play out.

This can lead to the very operable question as to whether the bullish trend is over, and the answer that will need a bit more information. Much like we saw with the November sell-off, there’s remaining potential for support to play out at an area of prior resistance, and given the prior stalling at $2,790, there’s a nearby zone of interest for such with that price spanned up to the $2,800 level.

 

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-28 162505Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Shorter-Term

 

At this point, buyers have softened the weekly low as prices have pulled back above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the November-February bullish move. There’s more support reference from that setup, with the 38.2% retracement plotting within the $2,790-$2,800 zone.

At this point, given the lower-low that printed on the daily after a failure from bulls to sustain the break above $2,950, there’s remaining pullback potential for gold. Lower-high resistance can be sought at the prior support of $2,888 up to the $2,900 psychological level. A hold there keeps the door open for a test of a lower-low. Alternatively, if bulls are able to force a break above that level, highlighted in red below, particularly in early-week trade, the look could shift to shorter-term higher-low support at that same zone to look for a move into and re-test of the $2,950 resistance area.

 

Gold Daily Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-28 163344Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Gold XAU USD Gold Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
Today 09:00 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Broadcom, Target & JD.com
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 05:35 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE
Yesterday 04:10 PM
Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?
Yesterday 02:48 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after core PCE cools
Yesterday 02:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold trading
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test
By:
James Stanley
Today 04:00 PM
    japan_02
    USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 09:00 AM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 05:35 PM
        US_flag_G_Washington
        US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 04:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.