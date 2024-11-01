Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps 7 Week Rally- Elections/Fed Ahead

Gold prices marked the first weekly loss since September with XAU/USD stalling near record highs. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart into US Elections/Fed.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 1, 2024 7:01 PM
gold_06
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Gold breakout marks seven-week rally into uptrend resistance- first weekly loss since early-September
  • XAU/USD risk for exhaustion / price inflection into November- US Elections, RBA, BoE, Fed on tap
  • Resistance 2804 (key), 2900, 3000/031– Support 2643/71, 2602 (key), 2524

Gold prices are set to snap a seven-week winning streak on Friday despite rallying to fresh record highs this week. XAU/USD rallied nearly 3.9% in October with prices now up more than 33.8% year-to-date. The rally extended into uptrend resistance this week and while the broader outlook remains constructive; the immediate advance may be vulnerable into the start of the month. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart into a historic week of event risk.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly

 Gold Price Chart- XAU USD Weekly- XAUUSD Trade Outlook- GLD Technical Forecast- 11-1-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Gold Weekly Price Forecast we noted that the XAU/USD breakout was approaching the, “next major technical consideration at the 2.618% extension of the 2022 decline near 2804- note that a slope parallel (red) converges on this threshold over the next few weeks and we’ll be looking for a larger reaction there IF reached.” Gold registered an intraweek high at 2790 on Wednesday before turning sharply lower with price now poised to snap a seven-week winning streak.

We’ve adjusted our slope to the pitchfork extending off the 2022 / 2023 lows with the upper parallel highlighting the potential exhaustion into uptrend resistance this week. Note that weekly momentum is coming off the highest levels registered since 2019- that year marked a breakout of multi-year resistance to fresh record highs. That said, RSI remains deep in overbought territory (currently 79.5) and pullbacks are likely to be shallow so long as this condition persists.

Initial support remains unchanged at 2643/71 backed by the objective October low at 2602- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. Bullish invalidation now raised to the 200% extension of the 2022 range and the origin of the September breakout at 2524.

A topside breach / close above 2804 is needed to mark uptrend resumption / fuel the next leg of the advance with subsequent resistance objectives eyed at 2900 and 3000/32- a region defined by the 2.272% extension of the 2011 decline and the 2.618% extension of the 2022 advance. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: A seven-week rally in Gold takes XAU/USD into proposed uptrend resistance this week and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into the November open. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to 2600 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 2804 needed to fuel the next leg of the rally.

Note that we have major event risk early in the month with the US Presidential Election and the RBA / BoE / Fed interest rate decisions on tap next week. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly close for guidance here. Review my latest Gold Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 Gold Economic Calendar- BoE-FED-RBA-US Elections- Key Data Releases-XAU Weekly Event Risk- 11-1-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Gold XAU/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.