Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls in Retreat Post-Trump

Gold prices plunged more than 9% off the record highs with a third weekly decline now testing initial support. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 16, 2024 5:00 PM
Gold nuggets
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Gold reversal from trend resistance at record highs intensifies-marks third weekly loss
  • XAU/USD post-Trump sell-off testing initial support- threat remains for larger correction
  • Resistance 2658/72, 2736 (key), 2804– Support 2532, 2450/82, 2324/41 (key)

Gold prices marked a third weekly loss on Friday with XAU/USD off more than 4.5% for the week. A reversal off uptrend resistance is testing initial trend support and while the threat remains for a larger bull-market correction, the immediate decline may be vulnerable into the weekly open. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart-XAU USD Weekly- XAUUSD Technical Forecast- GLD Trade Outlook-11-15-2024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Weekly Price Forecast we noted that, “A seven-week rally in Gold takes XAU/USD into proposed uptrend resistance this week and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into the November open. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to 2600 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 2804 needed to fuel the next leg of the rally.”

Gold prices plunged more than 9% off those highs with XAU/USD marking a third consecutive-weekly decline on Friday. The sell-off exhausted into the median-line of the 2023 uptrend on Thursday with price unable to mark a weekly close below. Note that weekly momentum has now broken back below 70 with RSI reversing from the overbought condition for the first time since the August breakout. The focus is on possible inflection off this slope with the medium-term risk still weighted to the downside while below the record high-week close (HWC) at 2736.

A break below the August high at 2532 would expose subsequent support objectives at the April high / 38.2% retracement of the yearly range at 2450/82 and 2324/41- a region defined by the 52-week moving average, the May high-week reversal close and the 38.2% retracement of the late-2022 advance. Losses below this threshold would invalidate the multi-year uptrend and suggest a more significant high was registered last month (bullish invalidation).

Initial weekly resistance is now eyed with the September HWC / 1.618% extension at 2658/72 with a breach / close above 2736 ultimately needed to mark uptrend resumption. Subsequent resistance objectives eyed at 2804 and 2900 / the upper parallel.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: A reversal off uptrend resistance is testing initial trend support at the median-line- risk for near-term price inflection here. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to 2658 IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 2531 needed to fuel the next leg of the correction.

Ultimately, we’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low ahead of the lower parallel in the coming weeks with a close above 2736 need to mark resumption of the multi-year uptrend. Review my latest Gold Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Key US Economic Data Releases

Gold Event Risk- US Economic Calendar- 11-15-2024 

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Gold XAU USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.