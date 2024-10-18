Gold Price Forecast: Spot Gold Breaks Through $2700

The bullish trend in gold continues to impress and spot gold has pushed an aggressive break above 2700, after support tests at 2685 and 2670 earlier this week. Bulls remain in firm control of XAU/USD, at this point.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
October 18, 2024 3:23 PM
gold_06
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

Gold Talking Points:

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Gold has now taken-out the 2700 level and there’s been a minimum of resistance from sellers, so far. The trend that started in February has continued to forge-on and at this point, it seems that the profit-taking or counter-trend behavior is growing more and more brief.

After the Q1 breakout, a channel developed that showed a range for the next few months. But that was soundly broken through in mid-August as gold prices got comfortable with live above the $2500 level. At that point, resistance was showing at 2530 but it was the ECB rate cut last month that propelled the move-higher with another extension up to 2600 on the day of the FOMC rate decision that saw the Fed move into a cutting cycle.

While that 2600 spot did elicit a bit of resistance, the pullback was brief and shallow, with buyers piling back in after a test of the 2550 level, and then extending the trend once again until resistance finally started to play at 2685.

From that, another pullback showed but this time it was more brief than the episode in Q2 as the bull flag saw prices pullback for a few weeks, until the US CPI report last Thursday which, once again, drew bulls back in the move to push fresh highs.

It was the 2685 level that was in-play this week, holding the highs on Wednesday but, again, the pullback from that was brief and shallow, with buyers holding lows around the 2670 level.

And now, we have another fresh ATH after bulls have driven through 2700 for the first time ever in spot gold.

 

Gold Daily Price Chart

gold daily 101824Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold's 2024 Bullish Trend: From 2k Acceptance Through 2700

 

It’s been a massively bullish year for gold so far and at this point, daily RSI is pushing back into overbought territory; and overbought readings remain on both weekly and monthly charts.

But that’s not necessarily a new thing as monthly RSI has been overbought since April and weekly overbought has been in since early-September.

The bigger question is whether any of that matters? And, as I said a few weeks ago, I don’t think that it does, not at this point, anyway.

Working with such moves can be a challenge as a trend of this nature is driven by increasing demand and as positioning in the market gets more and more one-sided, there’s fewer bulls left on the sidelines that can come in to push fresh demand and higher prices. But, that also doesn’t mean that the trend is over and if near-term momentum is any guide, there’s still potential for continuation.

The bigger challenge is going to be risk management as prices have moved far away from any nearby supports, making stop placement either a guessing game or something where traders would need to take on far more risk exposure than they otherwise might want to.

So, with these scenarios, traders have a couple of options to work with the trend-side move:  They can either look to work with breakouts, which would require some rigid risk management protocol to offset the fear of ‘buying a top.’ Or they can try to wait, as I shared in the video yesterday. The wait doesn’t necessarily have to be long, but it will be market dependent, as traders look for support to show at prior resistance, at which point the prospect of trend continuation can become attractive again. And at least at that point, there’s some reference for risk management. This, of course, doesn’t guarantee wins but at the very least it does allow for the trader to take a more risk-first approach in chasing an overbought trend, while also trying to avoid the dreaded situation of ‘buying a top.’

Paradoxically it’s when prices are at highs that the crowd appears most bullish. And then on pullbacks or tests of support, particularly in an overbought market and a well-aged trend, that they appear to be most bearish.

But, that’s been the optimum time for taking on exposure in gold of late, such as was seen in the aftermath of the FOMC rate decision last month; or around the US CPI report last week, or this week at pullbacks to support at prior resistance of 2670 and then 2685.

At this point, there’s the 2700 level that can present support potential if bulls remain very aggressive; and 2685 and 2675 remain of interest, as well. Below that, 2667 and even the 2650 level can be argued as a hold of that price would constitute higher-low support on the daily chart.

 

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold four hour 101824Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Gold XAU/USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.