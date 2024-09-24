Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold extends the advance from the start of the week to register a fresh record high ($2647), with the recent rally in bullion pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory for the first time since April.

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Pushes into Overbought Territory

The threat of a policy error by major central banks may keep the price of gold afloat as the precious metal serves as an alternative to fiat currencies, and bullion may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2485) as it holds above the moving average.

With that said, the price of gold may reflect a bullish trend over the remainder of the year as Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to implement additional rate-cuts, but the precious metal may face a near-term pullback if it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows carried over from last week.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

The price of gold stages a four-day rally to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory, and the bullish momentum may persist as long as the oscillator holds above 70.

A close above $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) may push the price of gold towards $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) but failure to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows may pull the RSI back from overbought territory.

Lack of momentum to hold above the weekly low ($2614) may push the price of gold back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension), with a break/close below the $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to $2570 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) region opening up $2500 (50% Fibonacci extension).

