Gold Price Forecast: RSI Pushes into Overbought Territory

The price of gold stages a four-day rally to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
September 24, 2024 4:50 PM
Gold nuggets
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold extends the advance from the start of the week to register a fresh record high ($2647), with the recent rally in bullion pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory for the first time since April.

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Pushes into Overbought Territory

The threat of a policy error by major central banks may keep the price of gold afloat as the precious metal serves as an alternative to fiat currencies, and bullion may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2485) as it holds above the moving average.

 

With that said, the price of gold may reflect a bullish trend over the remainder of the year as Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to implement additional rate-cuts, but the precious metal may face a near-term pullback if it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows carried over from last week.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 09242024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold stages a four-day rally to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory, and the bullish momentum may persist as long as the oscillator holds above 70.
  • A close above $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) may push the price of gold towards $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) but failure to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows may pull the RSI back from overbought territory.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the weekly low ($2614) may push the price of gold back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension), with a break/close below the $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to $2570 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) region opening up $2500 (50% Fibonacci extension).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pushes Towards Fresh ATH
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 01:56 PM
    GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Pound Drops on Weak CPI, Gold Surges on Global Uncertainties
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 08:12 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD October Range Breakout Imminent
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 15, 2024 07:17 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD Q4 Pop: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, US Dollar Price Action Setups
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 15, 2024 05:39 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.