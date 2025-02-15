Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal

The price of gold seems to be reversing ahead of the record high ($2943) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory.

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold seems to be reversing ahead of the record high ($2943) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory.

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal

Recent price action warns of a larger pullback in gold as a bearish engulfing candlestick takes shape, and the move below 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a larger pullback in bullion like the price action from last year.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, the price of gold may struggle to retain the advance from the start of the month as the RSI indicates a textbook sell-signal, but the weakness in bullion may turn out to be temporary as it continues to offer an alternative to fiat currencies.

With that said, the price of gold may establish a bullish trend in 2025 as it registers fresh record high prices this month, but the precious metal may face a further pullback if it struggles to defend the weekly low ($2857).

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 02142025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold carves a bearish engulfing candlestick following the failed attempt to close above $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), and failure to hold above $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) may push bullion back towards $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension).
  • A breach below the monthly low ($2772) brings $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) on the radar, but the price of gold may consolidate over the coming days should it defend the weekly low ($2857).
  • Need a close above $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to open up $3000 (161.8% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around $3050 (100% Fibonacci extension).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.