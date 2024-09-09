Gold price forecast: Rangebound as traditional drivers take a backseat

Gold is moving to its own tune, not exhibiting the inverse relationship with the US dollar and US bond yields often seen going back decades. While there’s always the risk those key drivers could reassert themselves again, if they don’t, it may put more emphasis on technical signals and geopolitical developments than financial market movements this week.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 9, 2024 7:34 AM
gold_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold price rangebound between $2470 and $2531.81
  • Gold has not demonstrated a strong relationship with USD or US bond yields recently
  • US inflation reports and bond auctions could influence gold if they generate significant moves in FX and rates markets

Gold overview

Gold is moving to its own tune, not exhibiting the relationship with the US dollar and US bond yields often seen going back decades. While there’s always the risk those key drivers could reassert themselves again this week, if they don’t, it may put more emphasis on technical signals and geopolitical developments than financial market movements.

Gold technical picture

Gold is rangebound on the daily chart, sandwiched between $2470 on the downside and $2531.81 on the topside. Momentum indicators like RSI (14) and MACD are providing mildly bearish signals, although not to the point where you have high conviction on directional risks.

Gold Sep 9 2024

Zooming out a touch, you can see the price remains in an uptrend dating back to late June, attracting plenty of support in the subsequent months thanks to the proximity of the 50-day moving average.

Given how either side has been respected over recent weeks, range trading is favoured until see a break below $2470 or break above the record highs.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

Gold ignoring historical drivers

As for key drivers, gold has no strong relationship with the US dollar index (DXY), 10-year US Treasury yields, US 10-year inflation-adjusted TIPS yields, US 10-year breakeven rates or the crude price over the past month with correlation coefficient scores ranging from +0.3 to -0.6.

gold relationships

The strongest positive relationship I could find was with AUD/USD, but I doubt the gold price has suddenly become a high beta play on the global growth outlook and risk appetite. With no obvious driver, that’s why I’m placing more weight on technical signals that anything else this week.

Managing event risk

If the inverse relationship with the US dollar index or positive relationship with US Treasury yields become evident again, keep a close eye on US consumer and producer price inflation released on Wednesday and Thursday, along with Treasury auctions for three and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The ECB rate decision on Thursday could also impact gold through FX and rates channels, although it would likely require a significant hawkish or dovish shock to meaningfully impact the gold price.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Gold XAU/USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil Drops Ahead of FOMC Risks
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
Yesterday 08:00 AM
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
January 25, 2025 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
January 25, 2025 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
January 25, 2025 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
January 25, 2025 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
By:
David Scutt
January 25, 2025 12:00 PM
    US_flag_map_eye
    Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 24, 2025 05:44 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 23, 2025 10:44 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 23, 2025 10:42 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.