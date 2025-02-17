Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?

Gold and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng aren’t usually mentioned in the same breath, but a strong correlation has emerged. Is there more to this than coincidence?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:33 AM
gold_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold and Hang Seng futures show a 0.91 correlation over the past month
  • Strong Chinese capital inflows into both markets suggest a possible link
  • Gold printed a bearish reversal near record highs, momentum indicators weakening
  • Hang Seng remains in an uptrend, but overbought RSI signals possible reversal risk

Summary

Gold isn’t typically top of mind when assessing directional risks for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and vice versa. But over the past month, the two have shown a tight relationship, suggesting more than just coincidence. With Chinese interest rates near record lows and property prices still below past peaks, could lacklustre returns in traditional assets be fuelling speculative flows into accessible markets?

Assessing Tight Gold-Hang Seng Relationship

 You often come across tight correlations in markets, but they’re often just coincidence rather than a causal link between two variables. At first glance you could easily say that about the recent relationship between gold and Hang Seng futures. On a daily timeframe, the correlation coefficient between the two has been 0.91 over the past month. For gold and Hang Seng Tech futures, it’s even stronger at 0.93. That’s tight, indicating they’ve frequently moved in the same direction—but does the correlation mean anything?

I’d argue yes given the evidence of growing participation in both markets from Chinese investors. Demand for gold bars in China has surged, and there have been strong capital inflows into Hong Kong equities from the mainland—two widely covered stories in recent weeks, suggesting a link between the two. Sure, it’s not the only factor driving recent price action in gold and the Hang Seng—think US import tariffs and DeepSeek, just to name two—but it’s not unusual to see frenzies in one market accessible to Chinese investors spill over into other asset classes.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Traditional Investments Unappealing

China rates and home prices Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

With Chinese government bond yields near record lows and home prices still under pressure, traditional investment options don’t look particularly appealing right now. That could be helping to drive capital flows into markets accessible to mainland investors, such as Hong Kong stocks and bullion. If that’s the case, as long as the correlation between gold and Hang Seng futures holds, price action in one market may provide clues about the other.

Gold Looking Toppy

Gold printed a key bearish reversal candle on Friday after failing to take out the record high of $2,942.70 set earlier in the week. While recent reversal patterns haven’t always resulted in deeper pullbacks, bullish momentum is showing signs of fatigue. RSI (14) has broken its long-standing uptrend, and while MACD hasn’t confirmed yet, it too looks vulnerable to rolling over.

Gold Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

Gold remains in a strong uptrend, but the latest price action suggests a potential near-term top following its rampant early 2025 rally. For now, bids below $2,882.40 are preventing a deeper flush towards uptrend support around $2,850. A break below that may see bears target a retest of $2,790, which would challenge the case for maintaining a bullish bias near-term. Conversely, if support at $2,882.40 holds, another push toward record highs could be on the cards.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

Hang Seng Futures Overbought

Given the correlation analysis above, it’s no surprise that Hang Seng futures have followed a similar pattern to gold over the past month.

Hang Seng Feb 17 2025

Source: TradingView

The price remains in a strong uptrend, with previous topping signals failing to trigger sustained downside moves. Momentum indicators like MACD and RSI (14) remain bullish, though RSI is in overbought territory above 70, flagging potential reversal risks.

Key topside levels to watch include 22,700, 23,330, and 23,870. On the downside, support may emerge at 21,728, 21,377, and the January 13 uptrend, currently just above 21,000.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Gold Commodities Indices Hang Seng

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
Yesterday 02:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

gold_02
Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:33 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:11 PM
      japan_05
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:19 PM
        Molten metal
        Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 14, 2025 03:47 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.