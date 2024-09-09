Gold outlook: Why we are not bearish on XAU/USD

The US dollar and by extension gold faced quite a bit of volatility on Friday after a weaker US jobs data and a couple of Fed speeches left us guessing about whether the Fed will cut by 25 basis points or 50 bps on 18 September. Perhaps this week’s US inflation data could provide a clearer answer. In any case, gold should remain supported on the dips having performed rather well compared to other risk assets this year. The yellow metal is finding support from multiple sources: expectations of interest rate cuts from the Fed and other central banks, haven demand amid heightened geopolitical risks, and physical buying by central banks. While there is a risk for a short-term pullback amid the loss of bullish momentum in the last three weeks, the fact that prices haven’t given up any significant gains suggests that path of least resistance is still to the upside. Against the backdrop, we maintain our bullish gold outlook.

Gold outlook: US dollar remains on bearish path

After a weaker US jobs report, the dollar took a dip across the board, only to recover to pre-NFP levels and then finish Friday stronger against all major currencies, barring the yen. This stronger reaction from the greenback to the jobs data, along with the modest gains seen in early Monday trading, likely points to some short-side profit-taking. Investors were probably left wondering how much of the weakness was already priced in, given the series of softer labour market reports leading up to the NFP.

The market’s excitement for a 50-basis-point cut started to cool on Friday after Fed's Williams took a more cautious approach in his speech, even though Waller was notably more dovish. With no clear consensus on whether the Fed will cut by 25 or 50 basis points, this week’s CPI release—being the final big data point before the September 18 FOMC meeting—could be the key deciding factor. As the Fed pivots, the US dollar is likely to lose ground over time, keeping the gold outlook positive.

All eyes on US CPI this week

With the US CPI on track to decline towards the Fed's target, Powell has already signalled approval for cutting interest rates at the September 18 FOMC meeting. The CPI report on Wednesday will be the last significant data release before the meeting, helping policymakers decide between a 50-basis point cut or the standard 25 (more likely, in my view). This report will attract considerable attention, especially if the results differ significantly from expectations. Inflation slowed for the fourth consecutive month in July, reaching 2.9% year-over-year, the lowest since March 2021. In August, it is projected to drop further to 2.6%, while core CPI is expected to remain stable at 3.2% year-over-year.

Gold outlook: XAU/USD technical analysis

Source: TradingView.com

While there is a possibility of a short-term pullback on the gold price due to waning bullish momentum in recent weeks, the fact that prices have held steady around the $2500 area suggests the path of least resistance remains upward and that metal remains well-supported on the dips.

In fact, gold has been stuck inside a very small range, near it is August all-time high. The fact that the dips have been quite shallow is far from signalling any imminent drop. Of course, that could change in the weeks ahead, but judging by what is Infront of us right now, one cannot be uber bearish on gold just yet.

Key short-term support is seen in the area between $2470 to around $2485. Here, we have prior support and resistance meeting the bullish trend line in place since February, as well as the 21-day exponential moving average.

Liquidity resting above the August all-time high at $2531 is now the first upside objective for the bulls, with the next major target being by the next round handle i.e., $2600.

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

