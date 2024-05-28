Gold outlook: inflation data takes centre stage as metal consolidates

This week’s key data is the core PCE price index, due on Friday. Ahead of it, gold may remain in a consolidation phase. Whether we see further short-term weakness following last week’s 3% drop doesn't significantly alter the long-term bullish gold outlook.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:43 PM
gold_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold prices edged higher in the afternoon trade, although looked a little vulnerable following last week’s drop. Last week’s drop was driven in part by profit-taking and some stronger US data that was released at the back end of the week, which supported bond yields. We had some more forecast-beating US data today as consumer confidence unexpectedly rose and topped all forecasts. This week’s key data, though, is the core PCE price index, due on Friday. Ahead of it, gold may remain in a consolidation phase. Whether we see further short-term weakness following last week’s 3% drop doesn't significantly alter the long-term bullish gold outlook.

 

Why did gold fall last week?

 

After a strong performance in recent months, a pullback and some sideways movements should be expected in strong uptrends. In other words, gold’s drop last week was driven mainly by profit-taking. The metal ended the week lower, even though it managed to rebound from its lows on Friday, before adding modest further gains at the start of this week. Last week’s drop came after the metal briefly exceeded April’s all-time high, but without sustaining a close above it. That gave investors an excuse to lock in gains following strong performance in recent months.

 

Gold outlook: Focus shifts to inflation data

 

This week, the focus shifts to key inflation data from the US and Eurozone, which could influence the timing of the first interest rate cuts by the ECB and Fed. German CPI is due out on Tuesday, ahead of the Eurozone CPI and US core PCE both on Friday. Rate cut expectations have been pushed back due to unexpectedly strong Eurozone wage growth and robust US business activity, including a significant increase in services inflation. However, on Friday, the University of Michigan's revised inflation expectations survey indicated a decrease in 1-year inflation to 3.3% from the previously reported 3.5%. This put pressure on the dollar, offering some support for dollar-denominated metals. Today, though, the CB Consumer Confidence Index easy topped forecasts with a print of 102.0 vs. 96.0 eyed and 97.5 last.

 

Until the inflation data from the US is released on Friday, the dollar, and by extension, gold, may remain in a holding pattern. Stagflation concerns are rising in the US, with price pressures remaining higher and incoming data mostly surprising negatively of late, which does not bode well for the economy. The PCE data could impact the timing of the first rate cut, currently expected well after the summer.

 

Gold outlook: Technical analysis and factors to watch

 

Ignoring price action over the last coupe of sessions, gold’s weekly charts hints at a potential reversal. That said, similar reversal-looking price action in the past have turned out to be bear traps. Will this be yet another such example?

 

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Last week, the gold chart formed a bearish engulfing candle on its weekly chart after failing to sustain a break above April's high of $2431. The metal reached a new all-time high of $2450 before closing the week down by over 3%, finding short-term support around $2330. The critical question now is whether this will lead to further downside. A decisive break below the $2330 support could trigger stop-loss orders and potentially result in a significant drop. Additionally, the relative strength index (RSI) is showing negative divergence (it made a lower high while gold formed a higher high), indicating weakening momentum.

 

However, recent months have seen several instances of bearish-looking price action that ultimately turned out to be bear traps, and this situation might follow that pattern. For instance, consider the previous bearish engulfing candle formed in December when gold also failed to hold a new all-time high (circled on the weekly chart). After that candle, gold experienced only modest follow-up selling before the dip was bought just below $2,000, leading to the substantial rally observed in the past few months.

 

gold outlook daily

Source: TradingView.com

 

The loss of bullish momentum is also apparent on the daily timeframe, with gold breaking a short-term bullish trend line and dropping below the 21-day exponential moving average. It has also fallen below support at around $2375, which may now act as resistance upon a potential retest from underneath.

 

However, gold has yet to make a distinct lower low, with the most recent low around $2277. If this level is breached, it would confirm a reversal. Until that happens, last week’s bearish price action should be viewed with some caution. For indeed, if gold were to rise back above the broken $2375 level, it could trigger a sharp short-squeeze rally to a new all-time high.

 

In summary, while last week’s bearish price action is noteworthy, it is not a game-changer for gold. It is important to remain alert for potential bear traps, which could present good long trade opportunities within what remains a healthy bullish trend.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Metals

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
Today 02:19 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast QQQ steadies below the ATH ahead of inflation data
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – May 28, 2024
Today 11:25 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
USD on track to snap 4-month winning streak, EUR/USD bulls eye 1.09
Today 06:01 AM
GBP/USD, NZD/USD: Bullish breaks bring tougher tests on the horizon
Today 03:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_09
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
By:
David Scutt
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 23, 2024 11:16 PM
      gold_05
      Gold, silver, copper hit by higher rates, stretched positioning, bias remains to buy dips
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 22, 2024 11:53 PM
        gold_01
        Gold outlook remains positive despite drop ahead of FOMC minutes
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 22, 2024 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.