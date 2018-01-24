Gold nears 2017 high as dollar slide continues

Gold continues to hit new highs for the year. At a good $1350 per troy ounce, the precious metal is trading at its best level since 8th September 2017.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2018 7:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold continues to hit new highs for the year. At a good $1350 per troy ounce, the precious metal is trading at its best level since 8th September 2017. This was the day when gold formed its high at $1357 last year, before dropping $120 or 8.8% to $1237 by 12th December 2017. But fast forward a month and a bit, and gold is now threatening to break above last year’s high. Will it be able to do so? It depends almost entirely on the US dollar. The greenback has today extended its losses after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum in Davos said, what we all know, that a weaker dollar is ‘good’ for US trade. Mr Mnuchin also added that expected growth in the economy would support the currency in the long term. If he is correct, then the dollar could make a comeback at some point down the line. The dollar may get an oversold bounce in the coming days as the major currency pairs test massive long-term levels, but perhaps its best chance for a comeback may be after 8th February when the US government is expected to run out of cash again. Once the budget is finally passed then the dollar bears may find it difficult to justify selling the reserve currency. But for now, the greenback’s ongoing weakness is helping to support buck-denominated gold. Precious metals are currently ignoring the rallying stock markets. The sharp gains in the major indices may very well be unsustainable, and it could be that investors are buying protection in the form of safe haven gold ahead of an inevitable correction in equity markets. Should stocks correct themselves, then this could actually further support gold, perhaps regardless of what the dollar may be up to at the time. So, overall there are more reasons to be optimistic than pessimistic on gold and indeed silver – at least in the short-term anyway. As a result, we anticipate that gold will probably break above the 2017 high of $1357 in the coming days. The next bullish target beyond this level is at $1375, the 2016 high. Meanwhile support comes in at around $1341-44 area, which was previously resistance. Any move below the next support area of $1325-27 would be a bearish development, however.

Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.