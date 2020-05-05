Gold Key US Jobs Data in Focus

Gold has seemingly entered into a consolidation range, as investors await the U.S. ADP private jobs report due tonight (-21 million jobs in April estimated)...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2020 12:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold: Key US Jobs Data in Focus

Spot gold retreated 0.8% last week, pressured by lockdown lifts and optimism on economic restarts in major countries. However since then, it posted a three-day rebound after reaching a low near $1,671 on May 1, supported by cautions on relaxing coronavirus related restrictions prematurely and expectations that central banks would keep ultra-low interest rates for a certain period of time.

Gold has seemingly entered into a consolidation range, as investors await the U.S. ADP private jobs report due tonight (-21 million jobs in April estimated) and the non-farm payrolls this Friday. It is worth noticing that the market is already anticipating gloomy employment data, where the actual outcome may not take anyone by surprise.

From a technical point of view, spot gold maintains a modestly bullish bias as shown on the 30-minute chart. It is currently trading within a consolidation range, after a technical rebound, where a bullish RSI divergence was spotted. The level at $1,692, which is a recent turning point, may be considered as the nearest intraday support level. A break above the nearest resistance at $1,714 would be needed for gold to gather more upside momentum and open a path to $1,730. In an alternative scenario, losing $1,692 may trigger a pull-back to $1,682 and $1,671 on the downside.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

For the longer-term as shown on the daily chart, spot gold is holding up well after surging past its prior high. Despite a modest pull-back, the previous resistance level now acts as a support, which were tested several times. It is now trading within a symmetrical triangle, following a rally previously. Bullish investors might consider $1,655 as the nearest support, with potential upside targets at $1,748 and $1,790. Alternatively, a break below $1,655 may suggest gold is heading back to $1,610 and $1,575.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital


Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.