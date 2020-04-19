Gold Intraday Outlook Early Signs of a Change in Market Sentiment

Last week, we might have seen a change in market sentiment, with U.S. indices up and gold down...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2020 12:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday Outlook Apr 20: Signs of Change in Sentiment

The correlation between gold price and the U.S. equity markets had seemed to be positive recently, but this appears to have changed last week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended up 6.1% for the whole week on Friday, Dow Jones gained 2.2% and S&P rose 3.0%. Meanwhile, spot gold fell 0.8% week-on-week.

With a smaller-than-expected decline in China's March industrial production and U.S. jobless claims number retreating, the latest data might suggesting that the coronavirus impacts have peaked. It is worth noticing that the tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, which might point out that investors are buying high beta stocks amid improving market sentiment. It is still early to decide whether this would mark a turning point for gold, the intraday outlook for the precious metal does not look decent.


From a technical point of view, spot gold is under pressure as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has formed a double-top pattern, with the neck line broken, and is now trading within a bearish channel. The level at $1,691 may be considered as the nearest intraday resistance, and the first and second support are likely to be located at $1,672 and $1,663 respectively.

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital


For the longer term, it is worth noting that a bearish shooting star may have formed last week on the weekly chart, while the relative strength index keeps showing a bearish divergence. If it is a turning point for gold, we should see a follow-through bearish candlestick this week.  

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.