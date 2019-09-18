Gold Holds Key Support Post Fed

The zone around $1480 remains key as it could be the difference between a bearish reversal or bullish continuation.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2019 9:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The zone around $1480 remains key as it could be the difference between a bearish reversal or bullish continuation.

Part of the reason gold has rallied so well this year is due to the markets expectation that the Fed are now on an easing cycle. So, it could be argued that gold is holding up surprisingly well following the Fed’s hawkish cut (relative to market expectations anyway). That said, Powell did go on to say during the press conference that “a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate” if the economy does turn down which places them in a holding pattern.

However, perhaps a more pressing concern for investors is the liquidity squeeze in short-term funding. Whilst the Fed took the additional steps of lowering IOER (interest on excess reserves) by 30 bps to 1.8% and repo function rate to 1.7%, the fact they had to intervene is likely unnerving investors and supporting gold prices. Therefore, gold could face headwinds if the Fed convinces markets they have the liquidity squeeze under control, so traders will continue to monitor their repo actions closely this week.


For now, gold is holding above a pivotal support zone around $1480 which comprises of a 50% retracement level, the 50-day MA and structural lows.

  • Bears are likely to take note of the bearish RSI which has been forming since June and the potential head and shoulders top pattern. A bearish pinbar hints at the ‘right shoulder’ and the 20-day MA is capping as resistance. Moreover, yesterday saw an intraday break of the bullish channel.
  • If successful, the target projects an initial target around $1400, and bears could look for a clear break below $1480 to confirm the bearish reversal.
  • If the support zone hold, bulls could look for a break above $1524.24 to invalidate the head and shoulders scenario and assume a bullish continuation.
  • The $1557.10 high becomes the initial target, although we’d be sceptical of too much upside in the current environment; unless liquidity is restored and data improves, we could envisage gold trading in a broader sideways range whilst holding key support.


Related analysis:
FOMC Recap: “Hawkish Cut” Confirmed as Most Fed Members Don’t Expect Another Cut This Year!
Market Brief: Stocks Stage Late Rally Despite Fed’s Caution Toward Further Rate Cuts
Markets mixed after Fed
Related tags: Central Bank Commodities Gold Fed

Latest market news

View more
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
Yesterday 09:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Central Bank articles

Research
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:44 PM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 17, 2024 04:12 PM
      BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 11, 2024 03:15 PM
        interest_rates_01
        NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: RBNZ to mull dovish cut in face of tariffs, Trump 2.0
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 26, 2024 09:17 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.