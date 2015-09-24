gold hits one month high on market uncertainty 1396942015

Gold hit a one-month intraday high on Thursday as equity markets continued volatile trading in the face of global growth concerns and ahead of Fed […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2015 10:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold hit a one-month intraday high on Thursday as equity markets continued volatile trading in the face of global growth concerns and ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s speech after the US market close.

Major global stock markets initially dropped sharply early on Thursday before paring much of those losses later in the trading day. Despite this partial rebound for stocks, gold continued to remain strong as many investors flocked to the precious metal as a safe haven.

The price of gold reached an intraday high of 1156.46 on Thursday, just slightly edging above the 1156.37 high on August 25th, before falling back slightly later in the day.

Gold Daily Chart

 

With equity markets continuing to be pressured by uncertainties surrounding global growth, gold could further benefit as it continues to attempt a recovery from the summer’s multi-year lows.

While the longer-term 200-day moving average is still pointing to the downside, the shorter-term 50-day moving average has recently begun to turn back to the upside after having consistently sloped down for the past four months.

Thursday saw a clean breakout above the key 1140 prior resistance level. With further momentum on the current rally, gold could reach up towards the next major resistance target at the important 1170 level, which was tested back in late August. That key resistance objective is also where the 200-day moving average is currently situated. A further upside target on any continued flight to gold resides at the 1200 psychological level, which was last reached in June. Short-term downside support on any pullback continues to reside around the 1100 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.