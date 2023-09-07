Gold has looked healthier on the charts

Gold's outlook has turned nasty, at least when priced in US dollars, breaking its uptrend along with the 50-day moving average.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 7, 2023 3:10 AM
gold_09
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has looked healthier. Having put in a resilient performance in August, grinding higher in what was a traditionally difficult environment, the outlook has turned nasty in recent days, at least when priced in US dollar terms, breaking the uptrend established on August 21 along with the 50-day moving average. It may do the same with the 200-day MA in the near-term, threatening to close below it for the first time in 2023, ushering in the possibility of further losses ahead.

Gold undermined by higher real bond yields 

The drivers behind gold’s pullback are well documents. Benchmark US 10-year real bond yields have moved back to 2%, within touching distance of fresh multi-decade highs. You can that on the chart below which shows the differential in yield between nominal and inflation-protected US Treasuries for the same duration. When real yields are this elevated, it undermines the appeal of gold given it does not provide income for investors.

real yields sept 7

Source: Refinitiv 

USD strength the other key factor

The other big factor is stronger US dollar which has discovered renewed upside momentum recently against almost every currency worldwide, be they G10, EM or in frontier markets. Here’s US dollar index (DXY) which has pushed to six-month highs, largely reflecting unrelenting weakness in the Japanese yen and, more recently, the euro. As the two largest weighting in DXY, their continued underperformance is driving the USD higher, weighing on gold which most investors value against the world’s benchmark currency.

While there are other drivers of price, if you’re taking a directional view on gold, you’re having to evaluate how the US dollar and bond yields will evolve. Right now, the momentum for both is higher.

dxy sept 7

Source: Refinitiv 

On the charts, a break below the 200-day MA may lead to further downside pressure, continuing the series of lower highs seen on the daily since March. On the downside, resistance looms at $1885/oz and again at $1860/oz. On the topside, minor resistance is likely to be found above $1930/oz.

gold sept 7

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Commodities USD Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Research
US dollar bears remain undeterred: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
January 15, 2024 01:45 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Analysis: Gold Reverses off Record Highs, Will We See 2K Next?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 4, 2023 03:05 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 4, 2023 02:12 AM
        gold_06
        Gold eyes record high, ASX probes resistance: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 3, 2023 10:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.