Gold forecast: XAUUSD defends support ahead of key data and elections

Gold and silver have been on the rise in the last couple of days, recovering from weakness earlier in the week. Once again, gold has risen alongside equity markets, suggesting the recovery is not entirely driven by haven flows amid uncertainty surrounding the upcoming French snap elections, which appears to have only impacted the local stock and bond, as well as regional, markets.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 1:00 PM
gold_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold and silver have been on the rise in the last couple of days, recovering from weakness earlier in the week. Once again, gold has risen alongside equity markets, suggesting the recovery is not entirely driven by haven flows amid uncertainty surrounding the upcoming French snap elections, which appears to have only impacted the local stock and bond, as well as regional, markets. That said, the election uncertainty has without a doubt helped to keep gold supported at least partially. In any event, our gold forecast remains bullish insofar as the long-term outlook is concerned.

 

French election uncertainty boost gold forecast

 

The first round of French parliamentary election is occurring this Sunday and the full extent of Marine Le Pen's National Rally party’s progress will likely be known after the run-offs on July 7. Recent polls indicate that the far-right RN party is still leading. French newspaper Les Echos on Friday revealed a poll that shows RN might win as much as 37% of the popular vote. It was up two percentage points from the last publication of the poll, compiled by OpinionWay a week ago. Meanwhile, Macron's centrist bloc, Together, was down 2 percentage points to 20%, while the New Popular Front leftwing alliance was seen reaching 28% of the vote. This election uncertainty has positively influenced the gold forecast.

 

Key US data on tap: Core PCE impact on XAUUSD forecast

 

Meanwhile, as far as today’s session is concerned, we have an important piece of data coming up, namely the May core PCE Price Index. This is expected to have risen by 0.1% month-on-month compared to a rise of 0.2% the month before. On a year-over-year basis, it is seen printing +2.6% for May, down from +2.8% y/y in April. If the actual data turns out to be weaker, then that could send bond yields lower, which in turn should help to boost the appeal of low- and zero-yielding assets like gold.

 

Upcoming US NFP and CPI: Gold forecast implications

 

More US economic data is to come in the next couple of weeks, with the June non-farm jobs report due on Friday of next week, followed by the CPI report on July 11.

 

Ahead of these data releases, the US dollar index was marginally higher on the week, on course to finish higher for the fourth consecutive week – unless the PCE data comes in weaker or otherwise the dollar falls later on in the day. It is worth pointing out that the greenback has become investors’ preferred FX hedge against political uncertainty in Europe. Currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, which have historically been the preference, have been hurt by dovish central banks in their respective countries. This dynamic also affects the gold forecast.

 

Gold forecast: XAUUSD technical analysis

 

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The higher highs and higher lows on gold chart remain intact, although there are some concerns about the recent loss of bullish momentum. But if the consolidation has done one thing is that it has allowed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to work off its ‘overbought’ conditions on multiple time frames, including the long-term charts like the weekly and monthly. Given the minimal pullback from the all-time highs, this has been achieved mainly through time, than price action, which is always a bullish sign.

 

Therefore, the potential head and shoulders formation that you may be able to observe on the daily time frame could be a bear trap and, in any event, may not breakdown the pattern’s neckline around the key $2300 support area.

 

In fact, one could argue that gold is consolidating inside a bull flag continuation pattern and in the last couple of days it has started to threaten a breakout. So, the bears will have to exert significant pressure here to turn the tide meaningfully in their favour.

 

The bulls have pushed gold prices above short-term resistance at $2325. The next level of potential resistance comes in around the $2365 area. If we see a move above this level, then that would provide the clearest signal yet that the bull trend has indeed resumed.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold XAU/USD Precious metals Trade Ideas French elections French Presidential elections European elections Election

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week
Today 11:02 AM
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
Today 05:46 AM
Shifting focus to US growth? AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD setups before PCE
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
Yesterday 10:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast SPX is flat after a mixed data drop, MU disappoints
Yesterday 01:36 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AMZN, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA in focus
Yesterday 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Research
Gold and silver forecast: XAGUSD tests key support as bulls eye recovery
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 26, 2024 07:30 PM
      gold_01
      Gold and silver forecast: Metals continue bullish consolidation – Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 25, 2024 12:30 PM
        gold_02
        Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        June 24, 2024 01:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.