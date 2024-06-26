Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way

A confirmed break below $2275 support in gold would project a “measured move” objective for the pattern down around $2100.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 8:30 PM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Gold Key Points

  • After-inflation interest rates remain one of the biggest factors driving the performance of gold.
  • The yellow metal is drifting down to the bottom of its broad 3-month range between $2275 and $2430.
  • A confirmed break below $2275 support would project a “measured move” objective for the pattern down around $2100

Sometimes, it’s not worth overcomplicating things.

While the (negative) correlation between real yields and gold has deteriorated in recent months, after-inflation interest rates remain one of the biggest factors driving the performance of the yellow metal.

With the benchmark US 10yr Treasury yield carving out a potential near-term bottom last week and rising to a two-week high today, gold accordingly topped out last week and has fallen to a two-week low. Now moving forward, the key level for bond and gold traders to watch will be the 4.31-2% level that has served as consistent support/resistance dating back to at least 2022. If yields can rally above that level, it could spur on another leg lower in gold prices.

10yr_yields_daily_chart_062620247

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Daily Chart

gold_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_XAUUSD_PRICE_06262024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Looking at gold specifically, the yellow metal is drifting down to the bottom of its broad 3-month range between $2275 and $2430. Many analysts have noted a potential Head-and-Shoulders top pattern at these elevated levels. For the uninitiated, this classic pattern shows a shift from an uptrend (higher highs and higher lows) to a downtrend (lower lows and lower highs) and often marks a significant top in the chart.

The pattern is typically confirmed by a break below the “neckline”; in this case, the neckline sits at the bottom of the range around $2275. A confirmed break below that support level would project a “measured move” objective for the pattern down around $2100, though as always, there is no guarantee that will necessarily play out as projected.

Regardless, bulls will want to see prices bounce from support in the upper-$2200s to keep the near-term bias from flipping to bearish heading into July.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Interest rates Gold Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Today 01:41 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Under Pressure as French Election Looms
Today 11:57 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
Today 08:57 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:38 AM
Another ugly inflation surprise ignites risk of August RBA hike
Today 02:44 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RBA on alert for another upside inflation surprise
Yesterday 11:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

Will the Fed Cut Rates in July? Four Contrarian Reasons to Start Reducing Interest Rates
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 20, 2024 04:30 PM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 7, 2024 03:34 PM
      federal reserve stamp
      S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 13, 2023 08:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.