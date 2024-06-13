Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC

Gold couldn’t hold onto its post-CPI gains on Wednesday after Powell was a little more hawkish than expected at the FOMC press conference last night. Traders have been a little cautious to buy the dip ahead of today’s key US data – namely, PPI inflation figures, due for release at 13:30 BST.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:30 AM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold couldn’t hold onto its post-CPI gains on Wednesday after Powell was a little more hawkish than expected at the FOMC press conference last night. Traders have been a little cautious to buy the dip ahead of today’s key US data – namely, PPI inflation figures, due for release at 13:30 BST. Still, the precious metal remains largely supported having posted record highs in each of the past three months. The fundamental bullish gold outlook remains intact as we near the end of the first half of the year. Inflation continues to be strong in the US, and while it has decreased significantly in Europe and other regions, demand for gold as an inflation-hedge should remain strong.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

 

Gold forecast: inflation hedging demand

 

Indeed, one of the biggest drivers behind the gold rally has been rising demand for gold as people have attempted to protect their wealth against rising prices, after several years of above-forecast inflation eroded the purchase power of fiat currencies, in some cases significantly. While central banks raised interest rates sharply to combat inflation, gold was able to hold its own well despite higher bond yields providing attractive nominal returns on safe-haven government debt. Now that central banks have started to cut rates, this should make gold even more appealing as yields and the opportunity cost of holding zero-interest bearing metals fall. So, investors and central banks that missed the earlier surge are likely to buy on any dips in gold prices.

 

Gold forecast: Fed dialling back rate-cut expectations falls on deaf ears

 

The Federal Reserve scaled back its expectations for interest-rate cuts this year, though Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for additional reductions, noting that the new forecasts were conservative. Policymakers' updated economic projections now anticipate lowering borrowing costs only once in 2024, compared to the three cuts previously expected, according to their median estimate. Despite positive consumer price data that was report earlier in the day on Wednesday, they also raised their inflation forecasts. However, this cautious approach did little to deter bond traders, who continued to bet on rate cuts.

Market expects more rate cuts despite sticky inflation

 

The market is expecting more than one rate cut despite CPI inflation remaining relatively high at 3.4%, even if it was lower than expected. CPI is continuing to exceed the Fed's target and has now been above 3% for the 38th consecutive month. Additionally, super core CPI, which includes core services inflation minus shelter, rose 5% year-over-year in May to its highest level since last April. This has made the cost of living extremely expensive, especially considering that median US house prices are at a record high of $434,000 and GDP growth has slowed to 1.3% in the first quarter. Alarmingly, there are no plans to address the nearly $35-trillion national debt and rising deficits.

 

All this add to the bullish argument for holding safe-haven gold.

 

Gold technical analysis

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

Gold remains stuck inside a consolidation pattern but do watch out for the onset of another potential rally now that this week’s Fed meeting and CPI data are out of the way. The bulls would now like to see gold break and hold above short-term resistance at $2330, and ideally above the short-term bear trend line coming in around $2360. Support at $2300 has held firm so far despite a few attempts to break below it. The bulls will take heart from the fact we haven’t seen any bearish follow-through following Friday’s sell-off that was driven by a stronger-than-expected jobs report. That being said, the short-term XAUUSD forecast will turn a little bearish should we now post another daily close below support at $2300. If so, that could then pave the way for further short-term selling towards the next support at $2222.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious metals

Latest market news

View more
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 05:37 AM
    Gold_bar
    Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 11, 2024 04:15 AM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 7, 2024 01:12 PM
        Research
        Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        June 6, 2024 01:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.