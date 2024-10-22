Gold Forecast: Is $3,000/ounce on the Horizon?

Gold Forecast: Gold’s haven momentum is holding strong, breaking through key psychological levels one after the other. The $2700 and $2600 marks are now solid support levels, and the foggy outlook between US elections, the state of the US Dollar, and geopolitics are fueling the drive.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 22, 2024 10:35 AM
gold_01
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • US Elections and Fed Rate Decision
  • BRICS Summit
  • Technical Analysis: XAUUSD

US Elections and Fed Rate Decision

The US elections are two weeks away, and so is the next Fed rate meeting. The uncertainty surrounding the election results, foreign relations, and their impact on the US economy is driving demand for gold.

Inflation remains a challenge to the expected monetary easing cycle, and with both political parties presenting differing stances on taxation and tariffs, investors are hedging their portfolios with gold until more clarity emerges.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

BRICS Summit

The BRICS alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), now including the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia, with Saudi Arabia invited, is poised to create significant geopolitical shifts.

Representing over 40% of global oil production and 29% of world GDP, BRICS decisions to establish a new monetary system independent of the US Dollar could weaken global demand for the dollar, further strengthening gold’s position as the ultimate hedge.

Technical Analysis

Gold Forecast: Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold Forecast: XAUUSD_2024-10-22_11-54-56

Source: Tradingview

Between 2011 and 2024 gold has followed a cup and handle price pattern:

  • 2011 – 2020: cup pattern suggesting a potential breakout towards the $4,000-mark
  • 2020 – 2024: handle formation with an inverted head and shoulders pattern, indicating a breakout towards 2760 – 2800.

Current price levels are approaching the inverted head and shoulders target, with a potential range extending between $2800 and $3,050.

Downside risks can be expected given the possible need for the trend to recharge with a pullback before proceeding with its primary uptrend.

Gold Forecast: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold Forecast: XAUUSD_2024-10-22_13-07-49

Source: Tradingview

From a 3-day time frame perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in overbought territory, previously seen at the $2,430 high in April, signaling a possible pullback.

Bullish Scenario:

A strong close above $2,760 could push prices further to $2,800, $2,890, and eventually $3,050.

Bearish Scenario:

If momentum weakens at current highs, support levels around $2,680 and $2,600 could hold potential pullbacks. Should bearish momentum build further, a deeper drop could target $2,530 and $2,480, potentially initiating a longer-term bearish correction.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Gold Precious metals XAU/USD Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.