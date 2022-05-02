Gold continues selloff as China manufacturing data worsens

Until confidence returns that prices from China will move higher, Gold may begin trading in a range.

May 2, 2022 9:13 PM
Gold nuggets

Fears of deflation caused by lockdowns in China have helped Gold continue its slide lower.  Over the course of the last few weeks, the lockdowns in Shanghai and potentially Beijing have led to poor manufacturing data while inflation remains low.  The NBS Manufacturing PMI for April was 47.4 vs 48 expected at 49.5 last.  The Non-Manufacturing print was even worse at 41.9 vs 48 expected at 48.4 in March.  Both prints are well below the 50 level, which is considered contractionary territory.  China March inflation rate for March was only 1.5% YoY. 

How to start gold trading

Gold (XAU/USD) has been moving aggressively lower since forming a shooting start on April 18th as fears spread that the lockdowns in Shanghai could be extended to Beijing.  Gold put in a high of 1998.35 just 2 weeks ago and, thus far, has traded down to today’s low at 1854.68.  Price today also broke through the 50% retracement level from the lows of August 9th, 2021 to the highs of March 8th.  A confluence of support sits just below.  This level consists of the following:

  • The 200 Day Moving Average
  • The downward sloping trendline from a longer-term symmetrical triangle
  • The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the above-mentioned timeframe

This support zone crosses between 1828.62 and 1834.91.

20220502 xauusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Gold now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

However, notice that the RSI on the 240-minute timeframe is diverging with price, an indication that Gold may be ready for a bounce.  First resistance is at today’s high near 1914.68.  Above there is horizontal resistance from April 21st at 1937.93 then a downward sloping trendline dating to March 8th near 1974.50.

20220502 xauusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Gold has been moving lower since March 8th; however, the selloff has picked up strength recently on fears of deflation due to lockdowns in China.  The PMI data doesn’t give much hope that prices will rise anytime soon. Is Gold ready to bounce?  The shorter-term timeframe RSI looks to be oversold; therefore a near-term bounce is possible.  However, until confidence returns that prices from China will move higher, Gold may begin trading in a range.

Learn more about metals trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Yesterday 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
July 25, 2024 10:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:17 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 25, 2024 10:39 PM
      Forex trading
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 25, 2024 03:59 PM
        japan_06
        Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 25, 2024 04:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.