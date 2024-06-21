Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?

Gold has been on a nice run recently, breaking out of the pennant it had been coiling in before doing away with the downtrend dating back to the highs set in May. Considering the drift higher in US bond yields, along with a stronger US dollar, the move has been doubly impressive.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 7:25 AM
gold_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold has pushed higher recently despite higher US bond yields and stronger US dollar
  • Focus next week likely to return to softening US inflationary pressures
  • That may pressure USD which normally provides tailwinds for gold

Gold: there’s not a lot not to like

Gold has been on a nice run recently, breaking out of the pennant it had been coiling in before doing away with the downtrend dating back to the highs set in May. Considering the drift higher in US bond yields, along with a stronger US dollar, the move has been doubly impressive. Even on Friday, when most base and precious metals are weaker in Asia, gold continues to grind higher, consolidating on the bullish break earlier in the week. There’s not a lot not to like.

US disinflation returns to radar

Given evidence of renewed disinflationary forces in the United States, and the increasingly soft US economic data accompanying it, there’s a decent chance the US dollar and Treasury yields may come under pressure next week if the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE deflator, mirrors weakness in other measures seen earlier in the month.

If such a scenario were to eventuate, it would normally provide to tailwinds for gold. Considering the constructive price action and how the narrative on US inflation is likely to evolve in the coming days, the case for adding long gold exposure looks decent in the near-term.

Long gold setup

gold june 21

Turning to the charts, and mirroring the bullish price action this week, momentum on the 4H timeframe remains to the upside with MACD and RSI signaling building strength. While the latter sits in overbought territory, it’s not at the level that warns of an imminent risk of a snapback in price. Nor is price overbought on longer timeframes.

Given $2354.80 acted as support and resistance in early June when gold was last around these levels, it comes across as a decent level to build a bullish trade around.

Initiating longs around $2360 targeting the June high of $2387.80 is one potential setup, allowing for a tight stop to be placed below $2354.80 for protection. $2369.10 is a level where some resistance may be encountered given it acted as support briefly in the first week of June.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Commodities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 05:42 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: BOJ, PBOC inaction fuelling US dollar strength
Today 03:13 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Rally Pauses for Breather as Index Hits Resistance
Yesterday 05:39 PM
Will the Fed Cut Rates in July? Four Contrarian Reasons to Start Reducing Interest Rates
Yesterday 04:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of PMI Day
Yesterday 02:35 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises lifted by Nvidia & weaker jobless claims
Yesterday 01:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

commodities trading
Silver leads the breakout for gold, but resistance looms
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 06:05 AM
    gold_03
    Gold dancing to its own tune, placing emphasis on price for direction
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 19, 2024 02:17 AM
      gold_03
      Gold forecast: Will XAU/USD rise on lower yields?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 17, 2024 07:32 AM
        gold_01
        Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 13, 2024 10:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.