Gold bugs are back can it last

This trio of factors is keeping gold at six-year highs. For as long as these factors remain relevant, we expect gold to remain buoyant. Gold bugs will want to see US data printing on the softer side. The CME FedWatch tool shows the market pricing in a 100% probability of a rate cut in July. The next big risk for gold could be if the Fed fails to deliver in July.

Gold levels to watch:

Gold surged to a high of $1414.95 in early trade, it has since eased back to support at $1400. Given the almost 5% surge in the price of gold this week, we could expect to see consolidation here before any further big moves. That said should gold manage a move above $1435, the road then to $1700 looks relatively straight forward.