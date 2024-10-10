Gold Bounces Before 2600 Test After CPI, Initial Claims

Gold bulls put in another defense of the 2600 level this morning and despite the US Dollar’s continued strength, gold has held its bullish trend quite well, so far.

Gold Talking Points:

Gold bulls are pushing after this morning’s release of CPI data, which showed an above-expected print for both headline and Core CPI in the United States. But perhaps more attention grabbing was the surprise in initial jobless claims. That helped to bring an initial reaction of weakness to the USD which has largely been faded-out since, but in Gold, buyers are still pushing, trying to hold higher-lows after the morning bounce.

 

Gold Hourly Price Chart

gold hourly 101024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Big Picture

 

The trend in gold so far this year has been impressive. As markets geared up for eventual rate cuts from the Fed, gold prices surged higher in anticipation. Normally with a breakout like we saw in March and April, there’ will be a pullback as longs take profits. But that was incredibly mild on a relative basis with a bullish channel forming and holding for most of Q2.

Another breakout developed in the middle of Q3 as gold finally worked to gain acceptance of the 2500 psychological level and buyers didn’t really look back, continuing to push despite overbought readings on both the monthly and weekly charts of gold.

And even last week – when the US Dollar showed its strongest weekly gain in more than two years, gold bulls barely blinked, leaving a doji on the weekly chart.

This week has been the first notably pullback that we’ve seen since the August breakout and, so far, bulls have defended the 2600 level quite well.

 

Gold Weekly Price Chart

gold weekly 101024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Strategy

 

As I’ve been saying, gold is overbought but I’m not sure how much that matters right now given fundamental headwinds. The Fed wants to cut, that seems clear to me, the big question at this point is how fast the data will allow them to move.

Last week’s move of USD-strength came alongside rate cut bets being pushed into 2025 but, at this point, even with CPI holding well-above the Fed’s 2% target and last week’s NFP report showing strength on all three data points, rate cut bets remain and I think that can continue to support the fundamental backing behind bullish trends in gold.

For strategy, however, this is going to come down to just how aggressively one wants to approach the situation. I talked about this at-length in the Tuesday webinar but so far we’ve seen ardent defense of the 2600 level, which happened again this morning. The swing-low of 2602.57 was the low that came into play after the FOMC move, which saw a short-term sell-off from 2600 before bulls piled back on and drove another breakout.

I’m considering this morning’s move as a show of defense from that and that’s a bullish sign. But 2035 is now of interest as this is a spot of resistance turned support that could prod a lower-high if it holds. And there’s been a tendency for gold to show large moves on Fridays. So if we do see a lower-high at 2035, the next question is whether bulls can continue defense of 2600 and, if they can’t, a deeper pullback points to swings at 2588 or perhaps even the post-FOMC support of 2550.

 

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold four hour 101024Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.