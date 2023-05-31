Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 1st June 2023

Markets have flipped back to favouring a Fed pause in June following comments from Fed officials, with Fed Fund futures now implying a 66.8% chance of no action

Vice Chair Jefferson suggested a pause could be in order, although that may not mean it’s the end of the tightening cycle, with some now expecting the Fed to deliver a ‘hawkish pause’ in June 14th

Australian CPI rose 6.8% y/y above the 6.4% expected and 7.0% prior – sparking bets that RBA could hike again next week (RBA cash rate futures imply a 22% of a hike, up from 10% before the release)

But China’s weak PMIs released just momentum later overshadowed the report, with concerns over China’s recovery and global growth weighing on sentiment to send indices and futures markets broadly lower, led by China

Oil prices were slammer for a second day on demand concerns with WTI falling to an 18-day low

USD and JPY were the strongest majors ahead of the European Open, but Fed comments saw it reverse all prior gains and help AUD/USD recover from its 6-month low bac above 0.6500

USD/JPY retraced for a third day but had a volatile battle around 140 before closing lower and EUR/USD fell to a 10-week low (helped lower by weak CPI figures from France and Germany of Eurozone inflation data today

Japan’s industrial production output, forecasts for 1 and 2 year and retail sales were below expectations

Wall Street pulled back from its cycle highs for a second day on concerns over the debt-ceiling deal