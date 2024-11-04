Gold analysis: XAU/USD rebounds as Trump’s lead narrows

Gold has started a busy week on the front-foot, after finishing last week on a downbeat note. The recovery is due in part to a weaker US dollar as investors have evidently scaled back some Trump trades – which also explains the gap seen in the EUR/USD pair we saw overnight .

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 4, 2024 3:29 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold analysis: The precious metal has started a busy week on the front-foot, after finishing last week on a downbeat note. The recovery is due in part to a weaker US dollar as investors have evidently scaled back some Trump trades – which also explains the gap seen in the EUR/USD pair we saw overnight and the subsequent buying during the European trade. But with the US election looming, things can turn rapidly intraday across financial markets. So, while gold may have started positive, it could easily turn lower, particular after it formed a couple of bearish signals last week. Still, what bearish traders need to see now is some downside follow-through later on this week to make things interesting.

 

How will US election impact gold?

 

This US election is turning out to be a rather close contest, making it highly binary. Don’t forget that we will also have a few central bank meetings this week, from the likes of the Fed and BoE. They are both expected to cut by 25 basis points regardless of the outcome of the US election. But traders are not too focused on central bank meetings this week.

Gold could end the week lower if Trump wins, as his polices are expected to boost the dollar. While this outcome seemed quite likely last week, the latest polls however suggest that the Democrats have regained some momentum in some swing states, with one poll suggesting that Harris is leading in Iowa, which was thought to be a red-leaning state.

That being said, it is fair to say that a Trump win is still the more likely outcome, which is what financial markets have been pricing in the last couple of weeks or so. Thus, the dollar could sell off sharply, if Harris surprises with a victory. The impact of a Trump win should boost the dollar, but that may depend more on the Congress composition. A clean sweep for his Republican party would be the most bullish dollar outcome, while if Trump wins but the Dems secure the house then in that case, we might see a more muted dollar response.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

 

Don’t forget yields and US dollar

 

Last week saw gold finally bow to rising yields and a strong US dollar. Despite mostly soft US economic data—like the October nonfarm payrolls, third-quarter GDP, and JOLTS job openings—the dollar only softened temporarily before rebounding on Friday. As expected, the dollar’s weakness didn’t last long. Even a notable miss on the headline nonfarm payroll couldn’t prevent yields from climbing as bonds resumed their downward trend. This put pressure on major currencies against the greenback, with gold also struggling to hold onto gains by week’s end, closing near its session lows and showing bearish signals on both daily and weekly charts. Friday’s NFP data didn’t change the Fed’s likely decision to cut rates by 25 basis points this Thursday.

 

How gold behaves this week is likely to be influenced heavily by the direction of the US dollar, which, in turn, could be impacted significantly by the outcome of the US election.

 

With the election looming, a significant dollar correction appears unlikely as markets may view the weak payrolls as temporary. The dollar remains bullish in the near term, which could weigh on gold prices.

 

Technical gold analysis and trade ideas

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Gold has formed a couple of bearish-looking patterns or signals last week, but we haven’t yet seen any downside follow through. Not only did the gold price break a short-term bullish trend line that was in place since October 10, the metal also formed a bearish pattern on the weekly chart too, namely an inverted hammer—which also marked its first red candle since early September. Typically, these candles appear at trend tops, though in strong markets, they can signal just a brief pause before resuming. What’s intriguing here is that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at an overbought 80+, hinting that gold prices may have hit at least a temporary peak.

 

However, given gold trend’s strength this year, I’m not ruling out a recovery, and in any case will want to see some downside follow-through now before becoming convinced that the rally has at least temporarily ended. If the selling resumes later today, then some of the key downside targets to watch include the area of liquidity below last week’s low i.e., at $2731. The next level of support lies around $2700, followed by $2600 which is where the 2024 trend line comes into play. I’ll reassess my outlook after more price action unfolds this week, especially once the election and Fed meetings pass.

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold XAU USD Trade Ideas Precious Metals market Election US Presidential election Gold Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
      gold_06
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 8, 2025 05:00 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 3, 2025 08:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.