Gold Analysis: Technical Tuesday - November 26, 2024

Gold analysis: After the big sell-off on Monday, I will try to examine what this means for gold in terms of direction in the near-term outlook, purely from a technical point of view.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 26, 2024 4:07 PM
gold_02
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold analysis: After the big sell-off on Monday, I will try to examine what this means for gold in terms of direction in the near-term outlook, purely from a technical point of view.

 

Technical gold analysis: Trend reversal or a mere pause?

 

The near-term direction of gold prices has turned bearish from a technical point of view after the metal sold off sharply on Monday, forming a large bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart. The selling started as prices encountered resistance exactly where one would have expected: the area around $2708 to $2725 (shaded in dark orange colour on the chart). This area had previously served as a key support level, then gave way when gold prices initially sold off on the election day. Now that prices have retested this zone, it has held firm as resistance, which is unsurprising. Whether or not this is a complete trend reversal, or a mere pause remains to be seen. It is far too early for that discussion. But what it means is that traders should take it from one level to the next until we have some more price action to work with. Remember, the long term trend is clearly still bullish and so we could just be in the middle of a long-overdue correction or consolidation phase.

 

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Gold analysis: key levels to watch

 

Looking ahead, the key resistance area to monitor on the gold chart is now starting from $2643 to $2668, the latter marking the low from Friday's range, when it was engulfed by that sell-off on Monday. As long as prices remain below this area now, particularly $2668, the path of least resistance will be to the downside, chiefly following that bearish signal from Monday. However, if gold closes above $2668 on a daily basis, it would invalidate this bearish technical setup.

 

Focusing on the downside, the next potential support level, should the selling pressure persist, is at $2580. This level represents the base of a prior breakout from mid-November and holds considerable importance in the short-term outlook. If this support gives way, gold could dip into a longer-term support zone between $2500 and $2530, highlighted in blue on the chart. This zone had previously been a breakout area but has not yet been retested from above since that breakout occurred in the second week of September.

 

In a longer-term perspective, continued selling could bring the 200-day moving average and the $2400 support area into focus. However, those levels will be addressed if and when the market moves toward them. For now, the abovementioned levels are the critical levels shaping the short-term technical gold analysis.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

 

Video: Gold analysis and insights on WTI and EUR/USD

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Tuesday Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Commodities Precious metals Gold

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Tuesday articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook modestly negative ahead of US CPI, ECB
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 10, 2024 12:30 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 3, 2024 12:30 PM
      gold_02
      Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday - October 15, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 15, 2024 12:30 PM
        EURUSD Forecast: Pricing in the Rate Cut Case
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 15, 2024 08:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.