Gold analysis: Metal off lows but pressure remains

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 5:11 PM
0 views
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Rising yields and dollar hurt metal
  • Will dollar respond to US data this week?
  • Gold technical analysis: Drop below $1900 looks increasingly likely

Gold hit its lowest level since June at just above $1900, before bouncing off its lows. The metal has been coming under pressure in recent months because of several reasons, but mainly due to long-dated bond yields remaining elevated is Europe and US, and the fact that the dollar has been trending higher in the last 4 weeks or so.

Will we see the dollar weaken this week? Well, that depends a lot on the direction of risk appetite, as anything else.

 

Will dollar respond to US data this week?

 

The slightly softer inflation numbers and a weaker headline jobs report we saw last week failed to cause the dollar to go lower. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether this week’s US retail sales on Tuesday, or the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday among several other second-tier data releases throughout the week, will have any major impact.  So, we have had pockets of weakness in US data, which should have undermined the dollar and underpin gold, but hasn’t.  

So why is the dollar remaining supported?

It could be that the dollar is finding support because of the weakness observed in some equity markets, most notably in China. Here, equities and renminbi both continue to struggle, putting pressure on the positively correlating markets such as the Aussie and kiwi, and thus indirectly boosting the US dollar and undermining gold. Concerns surrounding the perilous financial state of some of China’s largest property developers and the nation’s post pandemic economic struggles have dented investor sentiment.

Also keeping the dollar supported is the economic struggles elsewhere around the world, discouraging investors from building long positions in foreign currencies – although we are starting to see signs of resilience in some economies, for example the UK. Perhaps investors are waiting to see more evidence that the US economy is on a clear downward trajectory, before shunning the dollar again. So, it is important to look for signs of a slowing economy, and not just inflation figures, if you are a dollar bear. 

The Fed itself needs more conviction that it is winning the fight against inflation, as some members continue to warn that the central bank still has “more work to do” on prices.  Last week saw core inflation ease a tad further to 4.7% while the headline rate edged higher because of base effects to 3.2%, albeit this was better than expected. Price pressures abated nearly across all components, expect the housing market. With interest rates being high, this isn’t going to last very long – we think. And the market agrees, as the probability of another rate hike fell even further.

 

Gold technical analysis

Gold has fallen in the past 2 weeks and prior to that, there was no clean trend for the metal. The short-term technical outlook therefore remains bearish until we see a clear bullish reversal pattern. With that in mind, the next downside target for gold remains at $1900, the next round handle where we also have the 200-day moving average coming into play.

But with a lack of bullish momentum, prices may need to fall more in the short-term before gold becomes inexpensive in the eyes of the bulls. There’s undoubtedly a lot of sell stop orders below the June low at $1893. This area could be swept soon, given the growing bearish momentum.

On the upside, well there lots of overhead resistance levels, but the most important level is around $1930ish, where we have the 21-day exponential average also coming into play.  

But if you zoom out from the recent short-term price action, you will notice that the long-term technical levels on gold are holding, and the metal may push higher again in the not-too-distant future. The bulls must wait for a bullish signal, though, rather than pre-empt any moves as the recent price action has not been too convincing.

Still, it is important not to get too bearish until there is more evidence that the metal has indeed topped out. With the 200-day average sloping upwards, and gold holding its own above the key $1900 support level, there’s still hope for gold bulls, despite the recent bearish price action.

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY All Test YTD Highs
Today 02:09 PM
Relative strength index (RSI): definition, calculation and uses
Today 01:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 14, 2023
Today 12:03 PM
GBP/USD outlook: UK Wages, CPI makes Cable Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
Spread in forex: what is it and how do you calculate it?
Today 09:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
Today 08:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Research
EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:29 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 8, 2023 03:29 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 6, 2023 09:25 PM
        Jobs
        EUR/USD holds 1.09 ahead of NFP, gold consolidates: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 4, 2023 06:21 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.