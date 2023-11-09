Gold analysis: Metal extends drop to test key support

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:00 PM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

  • Gold analysis: Will recent drop in bond yields support gold prices?
  • Key data from US and China to come
  • Gold technical analysis

 

Markets have been very quiet in the last couple of days, with the lack of any major data causing stocks to drift higher, extending their recent trend, while the dollar has drifted back higher following last week’s data-driven sell-off. As a result, gold and silver have weakened so far this week. But are we now going to see a recovery? Will the dollar resume lower amid the peak US interest rates narrative? Attention will be on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who is due to speak, as well as US jobless claims data.

 

Gold analysis: Will recent drop in bond yields support gold prices?

 

Precious metal bulls must be frustrated by signs of weakening prices in recent weeks, following gold's notable 7% increase in October and silver's comparatively modest 3% rise. Gold's upward trajectory last month was primarily attributed to the surge in demand for safe-haven assets, prompted by the escalation of the Middle East conflict, leading investors to shift away from riskier investments. Despite a surge in US bond yields to their highest point since 2007, gold managed to rally. However, although bond yields have since sharply decreased at the beginning of this month, this has not yet positively impacted gold prices.

 

Investors seem to have favoured stocks and bonds over gold due to the latter's lack of dividends or interest and the associated costs of storage. Moreover, with global signs of peaking inflation and gold prices hovering close to their all-time highs, some investors have been hesitant to purchase gold at recent levels, opting to wait for a more substantial price decline before making a move. Nevertheless, with the decline in yields, potential buyers are keeping an eye out for opportunities to make a move.

 

Yields could move further lower in the event upcoming US data on the economic calendar disappoint expectations. On Friday, we have UoM’s consumer sentiment survey to look forward to. Next week, we have US retail sales and more importantly, inflation data on Tuesday. For two consecutive months now, US inflation has surprised to the upside. In September, annual CPI remained unchanged at 3.7%, defying market expectations of a slight decrease following an even larger surprise the month before. But if we see a larger-than-expected drop in CPI this time, then it will further boost the “peak interest rates” narrative and potentially hurt the dollar and underpin gold.

 

It is also important to monitor economic indicators from China, the world’s largest gold consumer. As well as industrial production we will have retail sales data to look forward to in the early hours of Wednesday from the world’s second largest economy. Recent Chinese macro pointers have shown some improvement. We will need to see more evidence of a turnaround for yuan and local stocks to recover more meaningfully. Gold should also benefit from any positive surprise in Chinese data.

 

Therefore, it's crucial to remain vigilant for a potential bullish reversal as both gold and silver approach critical support levels. In my opinion, silver exhibits greater potential for further upside compared to gold at this juncture, given the fact that the gold-silver ratio as started to decline again from a key resistance zone circa 87.25 to 88.00 area.

 

That said, gold, too, could be on the verge of a rebound, as it tests a key support area here…

 

Gold technical analysis

 

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

As per the highlighted region on my chart, XAUUSD is now testing a pivotal area between $1931 and $1947. This particular price range had previously exhibited a tendency to act as resistance during multiple instances observed between the months of August and September.

 

Following the recent breakthrough above this critical range, the bulls would feel it is imperative for gold to find renewed buying momentum from within this specific zone. If they turn up here, we may see a renewed push towards $2000 again. So far, however, there were no signs of the bulls as I wrote this.

 

Adding further significance to the above range is the 200-day average, which also comes into play here. This is thereby lending additional weight to the importance of this critical area.

 

Therefore, a potential breach below that $1931-$1947 area, especially if sustained on a daily closing basis, would signify a bearish turn of events, warranting a vigilant assessment of the market's trajectory for the bulls. But we will cross that bridge if we get there. For now, the onus is on the bulls - let’s see if they will show up here.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 08:29 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP technical analysis: European open – Nov 9, 2023
Today 04:47 AM
AUD/USD, gold: Reversal roadblocks loom as prices near key levels
Yesterday 11:17 PM
USD/JPY rises to resistance, USD ready to retrace? Asian Open
Yesterday 09:44 PM
Russell 2000 and Oil price sell-offs continue
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
Yesterday 06:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Downward trend
AUD/USD, gold: Reversal roadblocks loom as prices near key levels
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:17 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold analysis: Is silver about to outperform gold?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:29 PM
      gold_03
      Gold analysis: Metal falls back as yields rebound
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 6, 2023 04:00 PM
        gold_05
        Gold looks tired in an environment where it should be thriving
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 6, 2023 04:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.