Since the low of March 2009, global stock markets have shrugged off the negative consequences caused by the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis and kick started a primary bull cycle fuelled by accommodative monetary policies lead by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Since March 2009, the exchange traded fund (ETF) that tracks the MSCI All Country Word Index (ACWI) which comprises of large and mid-capitalization stocks from both developed and emerging countries has soared by 166% to hit a record high of 63.08 in May 2015. Thereafter, the dreaded summer “risk-off” event occurred that lead to the eventful “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 where global equities recorded a loss of between 20% to 45% for the period between April/May 2015 to 24 August 2015.

Going forward, what will be the fortunes for this primary bull cycle in stock markets as we approach the 7th year in 2016 while the U.S. Federal Reserve has initiated its first policy interest rate hike since 2007 on 16 December 2015? We will taking a closer look at all the longer-term charts of the major stock indices across the world. Let’s us start with the U.S.

S&P 500

(Click to enlarge charts)

The S&P 500 has continued to evolve within a bullish ascending channel since the current primary bull cycle low of the “infamous” 666 printed on March 2009. The Index has staged a bullish breakout on March 2013 from more than a decade long of sideways configuration since the high of the dot.com era of March 2000 with a projected exit potential of 2335 (see monthly chart).

Zooming into its weekly chart and based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the S&P 500 has traced out a clear three waves impulsive movement from a primary degree (spanning multi-years) with wave I from 02 March 2009 low to 26 April 2010 high, wave II from 26 April 2010 high to 03 October 2011 low and wave III from 03 October 2015 low. After a close examination of Fibonacci relationships between the various significant swing lows and highs together with a weakening upside momentum seen in the weekly RSI oscillator from early July 2014, it is likely that the bullish impulsive wave III ended on the current all-time high of 2134 printed on 20 May 2015.

This summer sell-off of 13% that lead to a low of 1867 on 24 August 2015 is likely the low of the wave IV as we observed the weekly RSI oscillator has declined close to its oversold region and most importantly, it managed to inch back up a significant support. In addition, the 1867 low also confluences with the swing low of 13 October 2014, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of broad up move of wave III (from October 2011 low to 20 May 2015 high).

From an Elliot Wave perspective, we have entered into a danger zone for the U.S. stock market as after the wave IV completes, the market will tend to do a final push up (aka “melt-up”) to complete wave V to conclude a primary bull cycle. Thereafter a severe correction in terms of magnitude and duration shall materialise to retrace this multi-year uptrend that started from March 2009.

In terms of sentiment, a typical final bullish wave V tends to be “frothy” where we start to see;

1) Underperformance in growth focused equities versus value based equities

2) Tightening credit conditions.

3) Continued optimism that advocates further upside potential despite overstretched valuations and deterioration in fundamentals

We will now review these pointers in greater details.

Underperformance in growth focused equities versus value based equities – Russell 2000 versus S&P 500

(Click to enlarge charts)

The Russell 2000 is the benchmark index for small-caps growth oriented stocks and most of their revenues are derived domestically in the U.S. Since the start of 2015, this is one of the recommended theme plays from several sell-side analysts as the U.S. economy continues to recover and the revenues of these firms are not impacted by a strong U.S. dollar.

Prior to the two most recent stock market corrections namely, the dot-com crush in March 2000 and the “Great Financial Crisis” that imploded in Oct 2007 caused by subprime mortgages, the Russell 2000 had formed a lower peak as compared to the S&P 500 before these two episodes of corrections.

Currently, the Russell 2000 has started to flash this similar warning divergence sign as it forms a lower peak versus a similar peak seen in the S&P 500 (please refer to the charts).

Underperformance in growth focused equities versus value based equities – Relative strength of Dow Jones Transport/Dow Jones Industrial Average versus S&P 500

(Click to enlarge charts)

This model is based on the traditional Dow Theory as it gauges the performance of transportation stocks versus the overall market. In the theory, transportation stocks are considered as a leading indicator of economic growth as these firms supply vehicles and support services to move goods and raw materials around. If the economy is doing well, there will be more capital investment and purchase of raw materials. Therefore, transport related stocks will tend to outperform the general market (Dow Jones Industrial Average). The opposite holds, if the economy is slowing down.

Even though, this theory was formulated decades ago, the concept still applies today in this modern age of knowledge based economy. Today, online shopping for goods are getting more prevalent but in order to move these goods around to customers, we still need freighters, trucks and planes.

Since 1973 prior to any correction of more than 20% in the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Transportation index has underperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average with the exception during 1980/1982 period. Currently, it has started to flash this warning sign again (please refer to the chart).

Tightening credit conditions

(Click to enlarge charts)

Since the low of March 2009, the movement of the credit markets (price of corporate bonds) have moved in similar lockstep with the stock market as investors are hungry for higher yields due to an ultra-low interest rate environment engineered by the Federal Reserve’s loose monetary and quantitative easing policies.

However in the past 4 quarters, the performance of the corporate bonds (both investment grade and high yield) has divergence from the stock market (S&P 500). As the S&P 500 continued to surge higher until May 2015, the corporate bonds have underperformed.

The SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Bond ETF (LQD) has started to flash a technical “Topping” process which is considered a pre-warning for a potential severe correction to retrace their respective primary bull cycles that started in October 2008 /March 2009.

If such a bearish scenario plays out for corporate bonds, it implies a tightening condition for the credit markets which is not supportive to the current primary bull cycle of the stock market.

S&P 500 Revenue Growth Rate

(Source: www.multpl.com)

Since the start of 2012, the annualised revenue growth rate has been declining and it is currently at 0.38%. The current growth of 0.38% is below its average of 3.46%

S&P 500 Earnings Growth Rate

(Source: www.multpl.com)

The annualised earnings growth rate for the component stocks of S&P 500 has dipped into negative territory for the first since late 2007. The current growth rate of -7.96% is way below its average of 26.86%.

Shiller PE Ratio for S&P 500

(Source: www.multpl.com)

The Cyclically Adjusted Price To Earnings Ratio (CAPE) that based on average inflation –adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years is now at 25.87 which is still below its peak of 44.19 seen during the dot-com bubble era but above its average of 16.65.

However, its current value is now coming close to a level of 27 where the S&P 500 has peaked on two occasions before a serve correction occurred, the 2007 subprime mortgages crisis and the 1929 “Black Tuesday” that triggered the 1929 Great Depression.

Therefore in terms of valuation, the S&P 500 is not considered “cheap” at the current phase of the primary bull cycle that started in March 2009. In addition, revenue and earnings growth are showing signs of weakness.

Strategic outlook (6 to 12 months) for S&P 500

Therefore, if we put all the aforementioned key elements in perspective, the S&P 500 may see a final push up to make a new high at 2335 with a maximum limit set at 2420 (a typical fifth wave target based on the length of wave I projected from the expected low of wave IV at 1867) to complete the wave V. Thereafter, it is likely to see a potential correction to target the key long term supports at 1730 and 1550.

However, a clearance above the 2420 long-term pivotal resistance (a weekly close above is required) may invalidated the preferred corrective scenario to see the continuation of the primary bull cycle to target 2780 next.

Nasdaq 100

(Click to enlarge charts)

Another U.S. stock market benchmark we are looking at will be will the Nasdaq 100 that has continued to outperform the S&P 500 since July 2014 (refer to the relative strength chart of QQQ versus SPY).

This is an important observation to note as a continuation of outperformance will “suck in” more money flows as short-term investors rush to search for momentum plays over value driven stocks.

If a “shock” and a resurgence of risk aversion behaviour materialises in equities, those high flying momentum play stocks will be the hardest hit as the “exit door” is narrower when it is overcrowded. Therefore, do not be surprise for the Nasdaq 100 to flip and become the underperformer versus the S&P 500 if the expected severe correction in equities occurs in 2016.

Long-term technical elements are similar in the Nasdaq 100 except it has not make a new all-time yet as it remains just below the dot-com era peak of 4816 seen in March 2000.

Strategic outlook (6 to 12 months) for Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 may see a final push up to make a new high at the 4800/5000 with a maximum limit set at 5147 (a typical fifth wave target based on the length of wave I projected from the expected low of wave IV at 3787) to complete the wave V. Thereafter, it is likely to see a potential correction to target the key long term supports at 3787 and 2890.

However, a clearance above the 5147 long-term pivotal resistance (a weekly close above is required) may invalidated the preferred corrective scenario to see the continuation of the primary bull cycle to target 6060 next.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



