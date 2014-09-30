global markets outlook strategies for q4 2014 75372014

Key Takeaways (Q4 2014) U.S. stock market remains resilient even though we are in the 5th year of the bullish cycle since Mar 2009. More […]


Financial Analyst
September 30, 2014
Financial Analyst

Key Takeaways (Q4 2014)

  • U.S. stock market remains resilient even though we are in the 5th year of the bullish cycle since Mar 2009.
  • More elements to justify a further potential upside movement first rather than 10% to 20% correction.

- Sectors leaders (Technology & Health Care) remains strong.

- Laggard sector (Financials) has started to show strength.

- VIX is still below key resistance.

  • Potential upside targets for (S&P 500 = 2140/2170) & (Nasdaq 100 = 4400/4430
  • Despite the recent Russia/Ukraine conflict & its potential negative spill-over effects over Europe, the German DAX has held above its key support at 8900.
  • DAX’s FIRE (Finance, Insurance & Real Estate) and Pharmaceutical/Healthcare sectors continue to outperform
  • Japanese stock market should outperform U.S. reinforces by USD/JPY strength (Yen weakness)
  • Further potential strength ahead for USD against majors which implies further potential downside for Gold.
  • Hong Kong/China stock markets remain above key supports & may see potential upside movement in Oct 2014 due to Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect.
  • Multi-year uptrend since 2011 remains intact for Singapore stock market, watch key support zone at 3260/3130.

To view the detailed charts, please click on or paste this link on a web browser: Q42014Outlook 

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

