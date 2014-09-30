Key Takeaways (Q4 2014)

U.S. stock market remains resilient even though we are in the 5th year of the bullish cycle since Mar 2009.

More elements to justify a further potential upside movement first rather than 10% to 20% correction.

- Sectors leaders (Technology & Health Care) remains strong.

- Laggard sector (Financials) has started to show strength.

- VIX is still below key resistance.

Potential upside targets for (S&P 500 = 2140/2170) & (Nasdaq 100 = 4400/4430

Despite the recent Russia/Ukraine conflict & its potential negative spill-over effects over Europe, the German DAX has held above its key support at 8900.

DAX’s FIRE (Finance, Insurance & Real Estate) and Pharmaceutical/Healthcare sectors continue to outperform

Japanese stock market should outperform U.S. reinforces by USD/JPY strength (Yen weakness)

Further potential strength ahead for USD against majors which implies further potential downside for Gold.

Hong Kong/China stock markets remain above key supports & may see potential upside movement in Oct 2014 due to Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect .

. Multi-year uptrend since 2011 remains intact for Singapore stock market, watch key support zone at 3260/3130.

To view the detailed charts, please click on or paste this link on a web browser: Q42014Outlook

