global cues help push up singapores sti 0 74 per cent higher 746262015

Inflation in Singapore continues to rule at very low levels


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2015 10:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks ended higher Tuesday, boosted by a strong overnight close on Wall Street and a bullish regional stocks environment.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 24.65 points or 0.74 per cent higher to 3,339.78, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.75 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.02 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.21 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,048.1 million shares valued at SG$916.8 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 232/196.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included real estate holding and development (+1.66 per cent), China (+1.54 per cent), industrials (+1.44 per cent) and real estate (+1.04 per cent). The top losing sectors were technology (-2.45 per cent), basic materials (-1.61 per cent), telecommunications (-0.62 per cent) and utilities (-0.58 per cent).

Stocks

Shares in Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) fell 10.17 per cent to SG$0.265. Shareholders of the company have given the green signal for the issue of rights shares and convertible bonds to raise, in aggregate, about US$300 million (SG$400 million), for the repayment of existing debt. The company plans to use the proceeds of the issues to repay its SG$225 million fixed rate notes due in September this year, and its SG$150 million perpetual securities, also callable in September, according to Straits Times.

Ascott Residence Trust (SGX:A68U) raised SG$250 million from its issue of perpetual securities at a fixed distribution rate of 4.68 per cent per annum. The company will use the proceeds to finance its acquisitions while maintaining its gearing at around 40 per cent. The company disclosed that it received orders over four times the issue size.

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) and Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51) were again the subject of the bribing controversy at Brazilian oil firm Petrobras, after data released on Friday during testimony in a Brazilian court alleged that their respective shipbuilding units, Keppel Fels and Jurong Shipyard, paid bribes through intermediaries to win contracts relating to 21 deep water drilling vessels.

Economic news

Singapore’s headline inflation in May was -0.4 per cent, up a notch from -0.5 per cent in April, due primarily to the higher cost of private road transportation, said the Business Times, noting that this was the seventh straight month in which that print remained in negative territory. However, core inflation plunged to a new five-year low of 0.1 per cent and, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), this “mainly reflected the impact of budgetary measures on services costs, as well as softer food inflation.”

Latest data issued by the Singapore Business Federation and DP Information Group showed that business outlook amongst Singapore’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) fell further for the third consecutive quarter, as reported by AsiaOne. The report, based on interviews of about 3,600 SMEs, showed that the Overall Index Score for the second half of 2015 fell from 54.0 to 53.5 – its lowest level since the start of 2013.

On Wall Street, stocks ended modestly higher as investors welcomed encouraging economic data out of the US as well as the Eurozone, and looked forward to a potential Greek debt deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 24.29 points (0.13 per cent) to 18,144.07. The S&P 500 gained 1.35 (0.06 per cent) at 2,124.20, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 6.12 (0.12 per cent) to 5,160.09, hitting a record close for the second successive day.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.