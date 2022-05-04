German Bund yields reach 1.0%; EUR/JPY moves higher with them

Bund yields are highly correlated with EUR/JPY on the weekly timeframe.

May 4, 2022 8:31 PM
White mountain on blue background

The European benchmark German 10-year bund yields traded above 1% on Wednesday for the first time since June 2015 as the rise in world-wide yields has finally caused Bund prices to capitulate.  Bund yields have moved aggressively from 0% in mid-March to 1%  on Wednesday.  Helping to stroke the bid in bunds were comments from ECB’s Schnabel, who said that she would be in favor of raising rates as early as July to stop extremely high inflation from becoming entrenched.  Recall that the April CPI reading released last week was 7.5% YoY, the highest reading ever, vs 7.4% YoY in March.  The ECB targets 2% inflation.

What is inflation?

On a weekly timeframe, German bund yields broke below 0.00% in the Spring of 2019 and made an all-time low when the pandemic first began during early March 2020 at -0.908%.  Yields had been trading below 0.00% until late January 2022 when they finally spiked higher to 0.331%.  German bund yields then pulled back to test the 0.00% level and then moved aggressively higher during the week of March 7th.  They haven’t looked back since, reaching 1% on Wednesday. Horizontal resistance crosses at 1.056% from the highs of June 2015, then the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of February 2018 to the lows of March 2020, at 1.277%.  However, notice that the RSI is in overbought territory, indicating that yields may be ready for a pullback.  Support is at last week’s low of 0.77% and horizontal support at 0.331%.

20220504 bund yields weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Notice the correlation coefficient at the bottom panel of the chart.  This is the correlation between German bund yields and EUR/JPY.  The reading is +0.89.  Readings above +0.80 are considered strong.  Therefore, a reading of +0.89 suggests that both assets move in the same direction most of the time on the weekly timeframe.

 

Looking at the weekly timeframe for EUR/JPY, the pair bottomed at 114.40 in May 2020 and has been moving higher since.  Two weeks ago, EUR/JPY reached its highest level since June 2015 at 140.00, taking out the January 2018 highs of 137.50.  Since then, price has returned to the breakout level and is awaiting its next move.  Resistance above is at the recent highs of 140.00 and then horizontal resistance at the June 2015 highs of 141.05.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price, an indication the EUR/JPY may be ready to pull back.  Support is at last week’s low of 134.77, then horizontal support at 134.12.

20220504 eurjpy weekly ci1

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

German bund yields cracked the 1% level on Wednesday for the first time since June 2015.  Will they continue higher?  Bund yields are highly correlated with EUR/JPY on the weekly timeframe.  Watching EUR/JPY may help determine the next direction for German bund yields.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Bunds EUR JPY

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.